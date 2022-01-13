Expect a Walmart PS5 restock today – but only for 'Plus' members

Walmart is set for a huge PS5 restock today – but it's exclusive to Walmart Plus members.

The "early access" drop starts at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Thursday 13th January 2022. Walmart will offer the PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99) and PS5 disc edition ($499.99), plus the Xbox Series X ($499.99), to Walmart Plus members.

The good news? Anyone can join Walmart Plus for $12.95 a month or $98 a year! You can also cancel anytime, via the Walmart+ account page, so it's worth signing up for a month just to scoop a PS5.

Important: you must avoid the 15-day free trial as Walmart says today's PS5 won't be available to trial members. Be sure to scroll down and click 'Start paid membership'.

Walmart Plus paid membership |Only $12.95/month

Sign up to Walmart Plus and you'll get early access to PS5 and Xbox restocks, plus free shipping, cheap prescriptions and more. Walmart Plus is contract-free so you can sign up and cancel anytime (right after you secure a PS5, if you like).

Tempted? We suggest you subscribe to Walmart Plus ASAP as the retailer could find itself overwhelmed when it rolls out today's PS5 restock.

Walmart isn't the only retailer to hide a PS5 restock behind a paywall: Best Buy and GameStop both offer 'members only' game console releases.

Today's PS5 restock comes as demand for Sony's next-gen console continues to soar. Chipmaker Intel has tipped PS5 shortages to last until 2023, while Sony has restarted PS4 production to soften demand for the PS5.

In our experience, winning the PS5 stock lottery is getting a bit easier – provided you're willing to deploy a few tricks. Head over to our PS5 restock news page for a rundown of the latest tips and buying advice.

