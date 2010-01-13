The 2010 sale – 20 offers running over 10 days – continues until January 23rd, 2010. These offers are only available at the participating stores, listed below, and while stocks last.

You'll need to call in at the nearest store in person (it's worth calling and reserving on the phone before you do), and quote 'whathifi.com 2010 offer'. These offers are not available to buy online or by mail order.

All products are official UK stock, brand new, in sealed boxes and carry a full warranty:

Arcam Solo Music hi-fi system: £1295 (includes £400 off most speakers) 12 available

Cyrus CD6SE CD player: £599 (2009 fascia) 10 available

Cyrus Discmaster DVD/CD player: £249 (Quartz silver finish only) 15 available

Denon AVR-3310 AV receiver: £899 (black finish only) 10 available

Denon DVD-3800BD Blu-ray player: £699 (5 available)

Monitor Audio RS5 speakers: £299 (various finishes) 15 pairs available

Monitor Audio Silver RS8 speakers: £499 (various finishes) 10 available

Monitor Audio Silver RSW12 subwoofer: £399 (various finishes) 15 available

Panasonic DMP-BD60 Blu-ray player: £139 (20 available)

Philips 47PFL9664 TV: £1799 (includes £300 off most Blu-ray players) 8 available

Pioneer PDX-Z9 stereo receiver/SACD player: £279 20 available

Samsung UE37B6000 TV: £779 (10 available)

Samsung UE40B7020 TV: £1049 (net price after £150 cashback via redemption) 10 available

Samsung UE46B7020: £1349 (net price after £150 cashback via redemption) 8 available

Sony STR-DA5400ES AV receiver: £1249 (5 available)

Sony STR-DH800 AV receiver: £249 (15 available)

Sony BDP-S5000ES Blu-ray player: £949 (5 available)

Yamaha RX-V565 AV receiver: £269 (10 available)

Yamaha RX-V2065 AV receiver: £799 (5 available)

Yamaha DSP-Z7 AV receiver: £1299 (5 available)

Participating stores:



Brighton: 01273 733338/brighton@ssav.com

Bromley: 020 8290 1988/bromley@ssav.com

Cambridge: 01223 304770/cambridge@ssav.com

Guildford: 01483 536666/guildford@ssav.com

Holborn: 020 7837 7540/holborn@ssav.com

Leeds: 01937 586886/leeds@ssav.com

Maidstone: 01622 686366/maidstone@ssav.com

Manchester: 0161 831 7969/manchester@ssav.com

Oxford: 01865 241773/oxford@ssav.com

Poole: 01202 671677/poole@ssav.com

Sevenoaks: 01732 459555/sevenoaks@ssav.com

Tunbridge Wells: 01892 531543/tunbridgewells@ssav.com

Witham: 01376 500331/witham@ssav.com

Yeovil: 01935 700078/yeovil@ssav.com

