The 2010 sale – 20 offers running over 10 days – continues until January 23rd, 2010. These offers are only available at the participating stores, listed below, and while stocks last.
You'll need to call in at the nearest store in person (it's worth calling and reserving on the phone before you do), and quote 'whathifi.com 2010 offer'. These offers are not available to buy online or by mail order.
All products are official UK stock, brand new, in sealed boxes and carry a full warranty:
Arcam Solo Music hi-fi system: £1295 (includes £400 off most speakers) 12 available
Cyrus CD6SE CD player: £599 (2009 fascia) 10 available
Cyrus Discmaster DVD/CD player: £249 (Quartz silver finish only) 15 available
Denon AVR-3310 AV receiver: £899 (black finish only) 10 available
Denon DVD-3800BD Blu-ray player: £699 (5 available)
Monitor Audio RS5 speakers: £299 (various finishes) 15 pairs available
Monitor Audio Silver RS8 speakers: £499 (various finishes) 10 available
Monitor Audio Silver RSW12 subwoofer: £399 (various finishes) 15 available
Panasonic DMP-BD60 Blu-ray player: £139 (20 available)
Philips 47PFL9664 TV: £1799 (includes £300 off most Blu-ray players) 8 available
Pioneer PDX-Z9 stereo receiver/SACD player: £279 20 available
Samsung UE37B6000 TV: £779 (10 available)
Samsung UE40B7020 TV: £1049 (net price after £150 cashback via redemption) 10 available
Samsung UE46B7020: £1349 (net price after £150 cashback via redemption) 8 available
Sony STR-DA5400ES AV receiver: £1249 (5 available)
Sony STR-DH800 AV receiver: £249 (15 available)
Sony BDP-S5000ES Blu-ray player: £949 (5 available)
Yamaha RX-V565 AV receiver: £269 (10 available)
Yamaha RX-V2065 AV receiver: £799 (5 available)
Yamaha DSP-Z7 AV receiver: £1299 (5 available)
Participating stores:
Brighton: 01273 733338/brighton@ssav.com
Bromley: 020 8290 1988/bromley@ssav.com
Cambridge: 01223 304770/cambridge@ssav.com
Guildford: 01483 536666/guildford@ssav.com
Holborn: 020 7837 7540/holborn@ssav.com
Leeds: 01937 586886/leeds@ssav.com
Maidstone: 01622 686366/maidstone@ssav.com
Manchester: 0161 831 7969/manchester@ssav.com
Oxford: 01865 241773/oxford@ssav.com
Poole: 01202 671677/poole@ssav.com
Sevenoaks: 01732 459555/sevenoaks@ssav.com
Tunbridge Wells: 01892 531543/tunbridgewells@ssav.com
Witham: 01376 500331/witham@ssav.com
Yeovil: 01935 700078/yeovil@ssav.com