Users of the Music Centre Black edition can either stream files up 24-bit/48kHz over aptX Bluetooth HD, or up to 24-bit/96kHz over Google’s Chromecast Audio, which also grants multi-room functionality.

Driven by two 120W Class D amplifiers, the distinctive disc-like system has a wealth of physical connections, including two RCAs and single optical, USB and 3.5mm inputs. On the back panel, there's also a pre-out, headphone jack and subwoofer output with an adjustable filter to cover frequencies between 50 and 200 Hz.

FM and DAB+ tuners are also on the spec sheet, and those who still have large CD collections will be pleased by the inclusion of a CD slot, below which is a touchscreen.

The Music Centre HD Black costs £900 and appears to be a very well-equipped machine. If it follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, it could well have the performance to match. Watch this space.

