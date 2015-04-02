Currys/PC World
LG 50LB650 50in, Full HD, smart, 3D, LCD/LED TV
Was £899, now £499, save £400
Samsung LT24D390 24in smart TV
Was £300, now £159, save £141
Panasonic Viera TX-48AS640B 48in LCD/LED smart TV
Was £949, now £499, save £450
Samsung Galaxy TabPRO 10.1in, 16GB tablet
Was £300, now £230, save £70
Sevenoaks Sound and Vision
Samsung UE55HU8500 55in 4K curved LCD/LED TV
Was £2699, now £1899, save £800
Panasonic TX-55AX902 55in 4K LCD/LED TV
Was £3499, now £1999, save £1500
Was £1399, now £1199, save £200
Was £999, now £449, save £550
Pioneer BDP-LX58 Blu-ray player
Was £599, now £549, save £50
Was £499, now £399, save £100
Richer Sounds
Panasonic Viera TX-60AS802B 60in LCD/LED smart TV
Was £1299, now £999, save £300
Was £449, now £349, save £100
Was £99.95, now £69.95, save £30
Was £3528, now £2699, save £829
More Richer Sounds Easter offers
Arcam trade-in deal
Arcam has extended its home cinema trade-in deal on selected home cinema amps: you can swap out any make of AV amp/receiver for an Arcam AV950 processor and get a trade-in allowance of £950; there's a £750 trade-in on the Arcam AVR750; and a trade-in of £450 on the AVR £450 (see what it's doing there?).
If you see any more great delas, let us know in the Comments box below.