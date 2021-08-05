$3 for 3 months of Paramount Plus and Amazon Music Unlimited

Fancy an epic streaming bundle deal? Here's a doozy: new subscribers can score three months of Amazon Music and Paramount Plus for only $3.

Amazon Music Unlimited usually costs from $8 a month, while ad-free Paramount Plus Premium costs $10 a month, so the '3 months for $3' offer saves over $50. Wow.

Paramount Plus offers streaming access to a ton of TV shows and movies, including hit horror sequel A Quiet Place II, while Music Unlimited has a catalogue of over 75 million songs.

Paramount Plus + Amazon Music: 3 months for $3 (save $50) Paramount Plus + Amazon Music: 3 months for $3 (save $50)

Fancy streaming 30,000 TV shows, 2,500 movies and 75,000 songs for just $1 a month for three months? This bundle deal is for you. There's no contract, so you can take advantage of this generous offer and walk away at any time. View Deal

Some consider Paramount Plus to be one of the best streaming services around today, since it offers access to 30,000 TV shows and 2500 movies from the vast ViacomCBS universe, which features everything from huge comedy hits such as Fraiser to classic movies such as The Godfather trilogy.

Over 50 original series will premiere on Paramount Plus in the next two years, including TV series adaptations of The Italian Job movie, season two of Star Trek: Picard, and a new Beavis and Butthead movie.

Subscribers can even watch selected Paramount releases – such as Mission: Impossible 7 – within 45 days of their theatrical release. That's a seriously good deal for $10 a month but when you consider you can get the three months for just $1 each, it's too good to miss out on.

The bundle deal also gets you access to Amazon Music Unlimited for three months. Music Unlimited gets you access to 75 million tracks, thousands of playlists and stations, as well as hands-free listening using Alexa. You can listen offline and there are also no pesky adverts.

We've described Amazon Music Unlimited as a "solid alternative" to Spotify and Apple Music, with one big attraction being its "competitive pricing". Now that new subscribers can get three months Amazon Music Unlimited and 3 months Paramount Plus Premium for $3, it's an absolute steal.

