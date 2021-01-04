Disney Plus Star adds crime, drama and horror to streaming service

Disney Plus is getting more grown-up from 23rd February when it will be adding the Star section to sit alongside Pixar, Marvel and friends. Disney Plus Star will host hundreds of hours of drama, horror, romance and crime series, films and originals including the likes of Lost, 24 and The X-files.

It won't just be old favourites, though. The first two Star Originals are slated for arrival soon – Big Sky, a private detective thriller from the maker of Big Little Lies, and Love Victor which is a spin-off from feature film Love, Simon (2018).

The content for each region will differ slightly according to current rights holders but will include content from Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios and 20th Television. The addition of Disney Star to the platform will, in some regions, effectively double the amount of content on offer across the whole service.

Disney Star will not be launching in America but instead will be integrated alonsgide the other five main sections into the Disney Plus platform in Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore from launch day. It will be available as a separate app along with sports in Latin America from June.

Other launch content for the UK will include Desperate Housewives, How I Met Your Mother, Prison Break, Atlanta, Black-ish, and some of the Die Hard franchise.

Star will doubtless be a welcome sweetener in the face of the forthcoming March price hike and an important addition to those who have already exhausted the Star Wars and Marvel content.

