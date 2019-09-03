Denon reveals PMA-150H streaming amplifier with AirPlay 2

Denon has pulled the covers off its latest network amplifier. Pitched at "modern audiophiles", the 70 watts-per-channel PMA-150H features a FM/DAB+ tuner and a vast assortment of wireless music streaming options.

Along with wi-fi, Bluetooth and AirPlay 2, the PMA-150H utilises Denon's HEOS multi-room wireless music streaming platform (which offers access to Spotify, Tidal, Deezer, Amazon Music, TuneIn internet radio, as well as uPnP network streaming). Support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri adds voice controls to its list of talents.

Styled to match the Denon Design Series, the PMA-150’s guts are sandwiched between 5m aluminium panels to reduce vibration. Splashing out over a £1000 also gets you an OLED display and "diamond cut" volume ring.

Denon’s engineers have been busy inside, too. Four digital amplifiers use Qualcomm’s DDFA (Direct Digital Feedback Amplifier) technology to reduce damaging noise and jitter compared to traditional Class D amplifier designs.

A built-in USB-DAC can handle playback up files up to 384kHz/32bit (from a desktop computer). And when you’re not streaming music from your phone, you can level up your private listening with the dedicated headphone amplifier circuit.

Digital and analogue connections for speakers, CD players, TVs and turntables include: two analogue RCA inputs, two optical inputs, one digital coaxial input, a subwoofer pre-out, and USB-A and B digital inputs.

Tempted by its streaming smarts? It'll be available from September for £1,099.

