The 'X7200W is a nine-channel amp delivering 210W per channel and featuring proprietary Denon High Current Transistors (DHCT). Denon claims it can deliver "best-in-class sound with minimum interferences".

It can also support a range of speaker set-ups beyond its nine power amp stages due to 11.2 channel processing and 13.2 channel pre-outs.

A variety of audio decoders are also supported, including: Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD Master Audio, DTS Neo:X and Audyssey DSX. Audyssey MultiEQ XT 32-room calibration is also supported.

Dolby Atmos and Auro-3D are both supported as well. Auro-3D is available as an online upgrade from the beginning of December, while Atmos is supported out of the box.

Denon's own D.D.S.C-HD232 circuit is onboard too, along with AL32 Processing Multi-channel and Denon Link HD for "jitter-free transmission" from a compatible Denon Blu-ray player.

The 'X7200W has four DSP engines meaning it can run 5.1.2, 5.1.4, 7.1.2 and even a full 11-channel Dolby Atmos surround set-up.

Denon has included a wealth of connectivity options in the X7200W, these include built-in wi-fi and Bluetooth for wireless streaming, as well as Apple AirPlay and DLNA.

Internet Radio is supported, along with Spotify Connect for use with compatible devices (and a Spotify Premium subscription). A front USB port allows users to plug in a USB storage device and it'll charge it at the same time too.

A Denon Remote App for Android and iOS allows users to adjust general settings and use the Setup Assistant to calibrate the receiver to their room.

Users are treated to eight HDMI inputs and three HDMI outputs, plus 4K Ultra HD 50/60Hz is supported. Standard-definition and high-definition content can be upscaled to 4K too.

The HDMI board won't come equipped with HDCP2.2. Instead, Denon will offer a hardware upgrade in spring 2015 to include full HDCP2.2 copy protection protocol.

The Denon AVR-X7200W will be available from January in black or silver finishes for £2399.

