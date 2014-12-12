The audio manufacturer has revealed it will be unveiling new products in its SonicSport headphones range, plus three more premium headphones and a brand-new turntable system.

MORE: Read all our Audio-Technica reviews and news

Meanwhile, Audio-Technica claims its SonicPro ATH-CKR10 in-ears, SonicPro ATH-MSR7 (top) and ATH-W1000Z over-ears will be able to "reproduce every sonic nuance of high-res audio".

All three models incorporate a range of features, including the "world's first" Push-Pull Driver System on the CKR10s, as well as True Motion Drivers on the MSR7s.

Elsewhere, the AT-LP60 Fully Automatic Turntable System has been designed for the affordable end of the turntable market.

MORE: CES 2015 preview – news and rumours