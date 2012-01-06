LG Electronics will introduce its highly anticipated Google TV at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas next week.

Last year Google TV didn't feature much at CES after problems with the intitial roll-out. And content on the platform remains an issue, with some US networks not allowing their programmes to appear on Google TV.

However, that doesn't appear to have put off LG, who's Smart TV with Google TV combines Google’s Android OS with LG’s 3D and Smart TV technologies.

“LG has constantly strived to provide consumers with wider choices in home entertainment that bring the highest level of sophistication and convenience,” saysHavis Kwon, president and CEO of LG Electronics Home Entertainment.

“Through Google TV, LG has merged Google’s established Android operating system with LG’s proven 3D and Smart TV technologies, offering consumers a new and enthralling TV experience.”

LG’s Google TV’s key feature is said to be its ease of use, thanks to the combination of its Android-based user interface and the Magic Remote Qwerty designed by LG.

The user interface and main screen have been designed for convenient browsing and content selection. Multi-tasking is also possible, as the search, social networking and TV functions can run simultaneously.

What's more, the user interface can be accessed using the Magic Remote Qwerty which combines LG’s Magic Remote with a QWERTY keyboard.

The Google sets are equipped with LG's Cinema 3D system, which uses the company's own Film Patterned Retarder (FPR) technology.

Cinema 3D passive glasses are battery-free and very affordable, making LG’s Google TV "ideal for viewing by a large group of family and friends when used in 3D mode", the company adds.

And with a single click of the remote, any 2D programme or movie can be viewed in 3D, thanks to the built-in 2D-to-3D conversion engine.

Alongside Google TV, LG will continue to advance its own Smart TV platform based on NetCast, which will be available in more than 60 per cent of LG’s flat panel TVs scheduled for introduction over the coming year.

The first demonstration of LG’s Google TV will take place at the LG Electronics Press Conference on 9th January at CES, Las Vegas, launching to consumers in the US in 2012 and availability in the UK planned for 2013.

We'll be reporting live from the event to bring you all the news as it happens.

Samsung, Sony and Logitech have already announced their own Google TV hardware.

