Here's an announcement from US speaker company Speakal, which has licenced two of the BBC's best-known brands for personal audio products.

Seems Top Gear and Dr Who are as popular worldwide as they are here in the UK, as the company is offering a Stig helmet iPod dock, and a Tardis Bluetooth speaker system – well, what else could it be with that blue flashing light on the top?

The Culver City, California, company – which is also responsible for those cute pig-shaped iHog docks we've featured on the site in the past – says that the Top Gear helmet 'docks and rocks your audio device with a built-in digital amplifier, 25W of total output, and a built-in subwoofer.'

Meanwhile the Tardis has 'powerful bass and premium speakers with Bluetooth playback. Fans of this classic BBC series can now travel back in time on their playlists and be the envy of any science fiction enthusiast.'

Just thought you'd like to know…



