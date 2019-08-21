Canvas is the first soundbar and stand for LG OLED TVs

Claiming to be the "only one-box solution on the market that delivers real 3D audio" and "the world's first hi-fi audiostand for OLED TVs", the makers of Canvas aren't ones to shy away from a bold claim. There's also the fact the company's BACCH 3D sound technology (Band-Assisted Crosstalk Cancelation Hierarchy-Stereo Purifier) is literally designed by a rocket scientist. So there.

Boasting a true hi-fi experience and a stereo image of 10-12 feet from a product that's 3.5 feet (or 107cm) wide, the Canvas is also a neat, flush stand for your LG OLED, minimising clutter and extra boxes around the telly. It also comes with five different, interchangeable magnetic colour panels so you can choose the right look for your room.

Slightly confused? Let's get some cold, hard specs. Canvas, built in Copenhagen, Denmark, features a 4 channel, 200W amplifier, two 15cm dynamic drivers with diecast aluminum chassis, and two high-frequency radiators. Canvas also promises 30 litres of acoustic volume – far exceeding the average soundbar.

In terms of connectivity, there's Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, Tidal, Spotify Connect, Bluetooth, HDMI and DLNA support included, and it has front storage room to house Apple TV 4K or similar streaming boxes. The Canvas audio stand can also be hooked up to work with existing Sonos setups.

Ready to buy? Well, the Canvas team is launching a crowdfunding campaign in October. You can preorder your Canvas audio stand now through the Canvas website, for a super early-bird rate of $999 for the 55-inch model or $1,099 for the 65-inch stand. The first Canvas stands are due to ship in the first quarter of 2020.

