The Go is an updated version of the Award-winning Minx Go, adding NFC and aptX Bluetooth technology to an already impressive feature set, plus an 18-hour battery life from a single charge. The Go also allows users to change portable devices via the USB port on the rear.

A high efficiency DSP driven digital amplifier powers the Go's twin mid-range drivers, twin tweeters and large rear-firing Auxiliary Bass Radiator (ABR). It's also capable of remembering up to eight different Bluetooth devices for instant and automatic pairing. For those who wish to play music via a wired connection, a 3.5mm analogue input is provided.

The Cambridge Audio Go will be available in September in a Satin Black or Satin White finish for £120.

The Go Radio takes all of the features and technology of the Go wireless speaker, including the 18-hour battery life, NFC and Bluetooth, but adds an integrated FM radio.

A discreet LED display behind the front grille lets users know which input is selected or which FM radio station is currently playing.

Internet and digital radio stations can be streamed to the Go Radio via apps on smartphones and tablets, and a 3.5mm analogue input allows for wired playback.

The Cambridge Audio Go Radio will be available in November, also arriving in Satin Black and Satin White finishes, and costing £140.

Finally, the Bluetone 100 delivers 100 watts of amplification and can connect to Bluetooth devices within a range of up to 10 metres.

It features a one-piece casework design to give "class leading elimination of rattles and vibrations", and uses premium grade components including a 100 watt, DSP driven Class-D amplifier. This powers patented Balanced Mode Radiator (BMR) drive units.

The Bluetone 100 supports aptX Bluetooth and features a bass control knob on the rear to allow users to fine-tune their listening preferences.

An Auto Power Down mode will turn the speaker off after eight hours if no buttons have been pressed.

The Cambridge Audio Bluetone 100 will be available from September in Satin Black for £200.

