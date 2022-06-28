Bowers & Wilkins launches overhauled Px7 S2 wireless headphones, teases high-end Px8

It was inevitable that Apple sticking its neck out to launch a preposterously priced pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones would open the floodgates for higher-end models, and indeed we have news of one such pair today. Bowers & Wilkins has announced that later this year it will launch a flagship, “no-holds-barred” wireless ANC model, the Px8, costing £499 / $549 (approx AU$900). The Px8 will be the company’s “most advanced headphone to date”, which is a bold statement considering the brand’s fantastic output of both wireless and wired pairs over the past decade or so.

Until that time, however, the most accomplished pair of active noise-cancelling wireless headphones in Bowers' line-up will be the preserve of the all-new Px7 S2, which are available now for £379 / $399 (approx AU$700) and which we thankfully have more details on to share with you today.

The successors to the 2020-launched PX7, the second-generation model aims to take performance to the next level with an all-new acoustic platform. This is based on custom-designed 40mm drive units that are angled inside each earcup to ensure a consistent distance relative to the listener’s ear from every point across the surface of each driver. Bowers has also revised the motor system for less distortion, with some acoustic design elements having trickled down from its wired P9 Signature.

The company’s own digital signal processing prowess aims to help on the wireless performance front too, as does the headphones’ support of the high-quality aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec (also found in the PX7).

(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

Bowers & Wilkins also claims to have upped its game in the active noise cancellation space. The proprietary ANC technology uses six upgraded, carefully positioned microphones to help isolate wearers from the outside world – two measure the output of each drive unit, two react to ambient noise from the outside world and two aim to boost voice clarity while suppressing noise. The Px7 S2’s noise cancellation intensity can be altered via the Bowers & Wilkins Music App, as can audio EQ. The company says that a future update will also add the ability for users to stream their chosen music directly from their phone to their Px7 S2, too.

The Px7 S2 can of course be listened to wired via their 3.5mm socket (though they need battery to do so), and the other connection is USB-C for charging. Speaking of which, a very reasonable 30 hours of playback is on the menu here, with the increasingly common fast charging feature allowing for seven hours of playback from just a 15-minute charge.

The only thing left to report until we hear the B&W Px7 S2 ourselves (watch this space) is that the slimmer and lighter design with “more luxurious” earpads is available in grey, blue and black finishes.

