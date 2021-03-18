Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 drop to lowest price – save $100!

Some of the best noise cancelling headphones are now available at their best ever price. One Amazon seller has knocked $100 off the MSRP, bringing the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 down just $279. Better hurry – we can't see stock lasting long.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 might not have the catchiest name ever, but they do boast some of the best noise-cancelling abilities. An eight-microphone system (six to cancel noise, two for voice pick-up) gives you 11 increments (from 0-10) of noise-cancellation intensity to choose from, allowing you to transition from full isolation to full transparency as and when you wish.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 $379 $279 at Amazon (save $100)

Bose's say-what-you-see Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 pack some of the best noise-cancelling tech we've seen, giving you unprecedented control over how much sound you cancel. Throw in a comfortable, stylish design, great controls and superb sound, and you have a winner on your hands (and ears).View Deal

In our review, we found the isolating effect as good as any we’ve experienced in a pair of headphones.

Don't want to block out the outside world altogether? Activating the Conversation Mode will let in outside sounds, including voices, so you can have a conversation without taking off the headphones. Neat.

Of course, this noise-cancelling tech also improves hands-free phone and video calls, making your voice (and that of the person you're speaking to) clear as day.

Away from the noise cancelling, these are modern-looking headphones whose attractive design doesn't compromise on comfort. The touch controls are a breeze to use, too – something that can't be said of a lot of the competition.

And the sound? Typically Bose, being bold, clear and upfront. These are a great pair of noise cancellers, and at this price, it'd be rude not to.

MORE:

Read the full Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 review

Check out its stablemates: Best Bose headphones

And the competition: Sony WH-1000XM4 review

Best headphones with a mic for video calls