Bose has launched two new pairs of on-ear headphones, the OE2 and the OE2i with inline Apple remote and microphone.

The headphones claim a "demonstrably better audio performance than their predecessors" and feature a smaller, slimmer and lighter design.

There's an update to Bose's proprietary drivers – known as the TriPort acoustic headphone structure, no less – and a freshly tuned sound, which aims to deliver a more balanced, natural character.

Promising to be more comfortable over prolonged listening thanks to a new headband, the OE2 headphones can also be folded-up and fitted in to a supplied carry case.

The Bose OE2 and OE2i headphones replace the existing Bose on-ear headphones and are available in black or white for £129 and £159 respectively.

