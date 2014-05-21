Bang & Olufsen Play has teamed up with food and beverage producer Pepsi for the first ever 'Live for Now' Capsule Collection, featuring four limited-edition headphone designs.

The new B&O Play x Pepsi 'Live for Now' Capsule Collection includes three new versions of the Danish audio company's Form 2i headphones, and a version of the premium BeoPlay H6s.

'Live for Now' is part of Pepsi's The Art of Football initiative and brings "distinctive, vibrant artwork" from renowned street artists to a range of products – including B&O Play headphones.

Artwork from Ricardo AKN (Brazil), Merijn Hos (Netherlands), Zosen (Spain) and Hattie Stewart of the UK will feature in the new line of limited-edition headphones from B&O Play.

B&O Play corporate vice president Henrik Taudorf Lorensen said: "It’s with excitement that we take part in the Pepsi 'Live for Now’ Capsule Collection.

"It is a multi-dimensional campaign covering art, lifestyle and sports – and these elements match well with how we work at B&O PLAY and what inspires us."

The new models will be available from selected Bang & Olufsen stores and various other retailers, plus online via the B&O Play website, on May 26th. The H6 special edition will cost £329 and the Form 2is – in white, blue or black finishes – will cost £129.

B&O has also unveiled its new BeoLab 20 wireless speaker, which comprises an "all-new digital sound engine" and will set you back £3748 for one or £7495 for a pair.

by Pete Hayman

