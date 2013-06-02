This week on whathifi.com we've found two more brilliant products to champion, in the form of a budget Panasonic Blu-ray player and a fairly affordable Pioneer all-in-one hi-fi system.

There were more new product reviews in the shape of a clever JBL plug-and-play Bluetooth speaker (no really, it's a plug), a Panasonic soundbar and a Pro-ject phono stage.

News this week came in the shape of some retro-looking high-end hi-fi from Yamaha, a new iPod Touch, a master-of-all-trades Pure radio, more on the Xbox One... and plenty more besides. Read on.

NEWS

Yamaha unveils flagship S3000 amplifer and CD player

Celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, Yamaha this week launched brand-new flagship hi-fi products, in the form of the S3000 series. The A-S3000 integrated amplifier and CD-S3000 CD/SACD player are due out in July, no word on prices as yet. The retro-styling needs to be seen to be believed...

BBC iPlayer Radio app to add downloads

Following in the footsteps of the iPlayer app, the BBC is set to finally allow downloads of radio shows via the iPlayer Radio apps on Android and iOS. The bad news? We will have to wait until 2014...

Microsoft confirms 3D and 4K for the Xbox One

Microsoft is drip-feeding us information on the new Xbox One console, and this week we learnt that the as well as a Blu-ray drive and HDMI connections, the new Xbox will also support 3D and 4K content. In what form remains to be seen, though 4K upscaling seems most likely. Amazon also took a punt at the price: we hope it's not really that steep...

Pure Evoke F4 has Bluetooth, FM, DAB and internet radio

If you want a radio for the bedroom or kitchen that does just about everything you might want it do: Pure's new Evoke F4 could be the answer. The company's radio heritage is hard to argue with and the new F4 looks the part and comes packing a whole heap of features and functions, at a tempting price.

YouView now in 400,000 homes, Android app incoming

We got a sneak preview of the new Android app for YouView this week, and heard all about the next addition of streaming internet TV channels, in time for the BT Sport channels and next season's football, rugby and more. YouView also released sales figures for the first time, reporting 400,000 YouView homes.

Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini is official

Fancy a brand new smartphone but don't want a super-size offering or to pay the earth? Then the Galaxy S4 Mini could be for you. Set to launch next month, the Mini version is smaller, lower-spec but more affordable. The S3 Mini was a bit of a flop but fingers crossed the S4 Mini could be more like it.

Apple sneaks out new, more affordable iPod Touch

Well, it's not like Apple to launch a new product without the fanfare but this week we got a new 16GB iPod Touch, yours for £199. The rear camera has gone but otherwise it's nigh-on identical and this 5th-gen iPod Touch replaces the 4th-gen models that were still on sale.

More news:

REVIEWS

Sony Xperia Tablet Z

Sony's eagerly-awaited flagship tablet for 2013 finally landed in our greasy palms this week and, to cut a long story short, it's Sony's best tablet yet. That of course doesn't mean it's the best tablet to buy - read the full Xperia Tablet Z review to find out if it's the one for you.

Pioneer P1DAB

The micro hi-fi system lives on, ever-popular in bedrooms and kitchens. This Pioneer system is a little more accomplished than the average one-box system, offering brilliant sound for a sensible price. As we said in our P1DAB review, "a great introduction to the world of hi-fi".

Panasonic DMP-BDT230

Budget Blu-ray players offer more features and functionality with every passing year, and the Panasonic DMP-BDT230 is a fine example. 4K upscaling, 3D, smart TV, it's all here - but most crucially, the picture and sound performance is up to scratch, too. And all for around £150...

More reviews:

By Joe Cox

