Best Dolby Atmos soundbar deals 2022: mega discounts on Sony, JBL, Samsung and Bose

Dolby Atmos is an object-based audio format that expands upon a traditional surround set-up by adding channels to produce sound from overhead. Filmmakers use the technology in the mixing stage to place sounds and voices at exact points in the soundfield rather than simply assigning them to channels, creating an enveloping soundstage even from the confines of a small soundbar.

As well as adding thrilling movement to action sequences, Dolby Atmos enhances perspective and immersion in both effects and music. Most premium Atmos soundbars use upward-firing drivers to disperse sound vertically and reflect it off your ceiling – giving the effect of having overhead speakers and adding realism to vertical sounds such as planes and helicopters.

A slew of excellent Dolby Atmos soundbars have recently hit the market, and there’s now a range of models to suit all budgets. Some pocket-friendly models offer ‘virtual’ decoding of the format, using psychoacoustics instead of upward drivers. While realistic overhead sounds are a bit of a stretch for these more affordable Dolby Atmos soundbars, having the ability to decode the format well means that you will still find that movies and games have more compelling and nuanced soundtracks.