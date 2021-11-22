Award-winning Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet down to half-price for Black Friday

We'll get straight to the point (time is of the essence with these early Black Friday deals): right now, there's a huge $75 saving to be had on a five-star, What Hi-Fi? 2021 Award-winning Amazon tablet. The Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) received glowing praise and a coveted Award from this publication at its original asking price of $150, but it's currently available for the shockingly low fee of just $75 at Amazon – a $75 saving on an already affordable tablet. Essentially, you save what you spend!

As regular readers know, we're huge fans of the Fire HD 10, (both this model and previous iterations) which serves up a 10.1-inch 1080p Full HD display, 12 hour battery life and Alexa voice assistant built-in. And to put the money into context, Amazon's current price slash means that the newest Fire HD 10 costs $424 less than the recently-reviewed iPad Mini 6 (2021). Yes, it's that crazy...

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) 32GB $150 Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) 32GB $150 $75 (save $75) at Amazon

This five-star tablet offers lots of HD screen for the money and puts in a strong audio and video performance. The deal applies to the latest-model, ad-supported Fire HD 10 with 32GB of storage. If you're up for being fully immersed in Amazon's eco-system for well under $80, this is an unmissable offer.

The Fire HD 10 is a 10.1-in tablet with a 1080p screen. There's Dolby Atmos processing, dual-stereo speakers, a snappy camera and a microSD slot to expand the storage, which can now take a 1TB card (up from the previous maximum of 512GB in the 2020 model).

The 11th-gen HD 10 offers 12 hours of battery life and an octa-core processor with 3GB or RAM rather than 2GB in the older model, making the experience nice and zippy, even during picture-in-picture mode.

This newest Fire HD 10 also benefits from a 2MP front-facing camera, a 5 MP rear-facing snapper with 720p HD video recording and uses USB-C for charging. There's built-in Bluetooth 5.0 LE with support for A2DP compatible stereo headphones, speakers, microphone and LE accessories.

Under intense review, we summarised: "There really is no other way to go if you’re looking for a low cost 10-inch tablet." And now, that cost has been halved! Highly recommended.

