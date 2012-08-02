Just launched is the Arcam rShop, a UK-only mail-order portal for all the company's rSeries products, from the £49 rWand+ iPhone/iPad/iPod wireless dongle through to the £350 rCube iPod speaker system.

All are available from stock for delivery within 1-3 days, with shipping adding £4.95 to the advertised prices, and as well as the standard two-year guarantee, come with a 30-day no-quibble refund option.

Arcam says that while it would still encourage buyers to visit its retailers, the rShop allows consumers to buy direct from the manufacturer and have the product delivered to their door.

The company's retailers will still support products bought from the rShop, and contact details for the buyer's local Arcam retailer will be supplied with the receipt sent with the order.

