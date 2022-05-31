Apple's AirPods (2019) down to just $100 on Amazon

While known mostly for its computers, tablets, and phones, Apple's line of headphones has also become massively popular. And, perhaps the company's most popular headphones, the AirPods, are now on sale on Amazon for just $100 (opens in new tab), down from $160.

We gave the headphones four-stars in our AirPods (2019) review, complimenting their tonal balance, sonic sophistication, and faultless wireless tech. We really liked them at $160, so at a massive $60 off, these earbuds are an even better buy if you're an iOS user in the market for a pair of ultra-portable headphones.

Best cheap AirPods deal

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods: $160 $100 at Amazon (save $60) (opens in new tab)

The 2nd Gen AirPods offer up a superb wireless experience for Apple product users. They sound great, fit comfortably in most ears, and bring solid improvements over the first-gen model.

AirPods are Apple's true wireless successor to the company's classic wired earbuds. These earphones bring Apple's trademark neutral sound and tonal balance alongside improved texture and detail over the first-gen AirPods. Plus, AirPods have some of the best wireless tech in the business, offering up a truly seamless listening experience with an Apple product.

Like Apple's wired earbuds, the AirPods (2019) have the same classic design and fit (which doesn't necessarily suit everyone). You get around 5 hours of listening from a single charge, while the case of AirPods extends that battery life another 19 hours.

Apple folds in plenty of features aimed iOS users, too, like the ability to connect multiple pairs of AirPods to a single device, or using Siri through the AirPods to respond to texts with voice. The AirPods (2019) also introduced a new, premium wireless charging case you can buy separately from the AirPods to upgrade your charging experience with Qi support and the battery LED being moved to the front of the case for ease of access.

AirPods don't have physical buttons, but they do have user-specified double-tap controls that effectively take the place of traditional, physical buttons. The tapping functionality of AirPods we found to work pretty reliably, even when exercising, so you don't have to do much fiddling with these earbuds.

If you're in the market for a pair of earbuds, and if you've got an iPhone or iPad you use regularly, Apple's AirPods are a convenient, good-sounding solution you can take with you anywhere. At nearly half off for just $100, the AirPods are a great deal and well worth their asking price.

