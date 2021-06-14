Apple has officially launched the Beats Studio Buds

Following a number of leaks, the Beats Studio Buds have been officially announced. Apple's first Beats-branded true wireless earbuds feature active noise-cancellation and "Hey Siri" voice control for £130 (around $190, AU$250).

As predicted, the Beats Studio Buds boast an elliptical-shaped earpiece that is unlike any of Apple's AirPods buds. They also offer one-touch pairing to both iOS and Android devices (not something you're likely to see on Apple's upcoming AirPods 3 buds, that's for sure).

Digging into the spec sheet, it looks like Apple has pitched the Beats Studio Buds at a sporty audience. The IPX4 rating should provide decent level of protection against sweat and rain, while the choice of three soft silicone ear tips and lightweight design (5g per earbud) could boost comfort during workouts.

The promised "booming" sound might not be everyone's cup of coffee but, if you're attempting to smash your personal best, or simply fancy a good dollop of beefy bass, the Beats Studio Buds could be worth considering.

Much like Apple's pricier AirPods Pro, the Beats Studio Buds feature tiny vents to relieve pressure on your eardrum when listening for longer period. If you're an Apple Music subscriber, the Studio Buds will automatically play Apple Spatial Audio Dolby Atmos tracks when available.

(Image credit: Apple)

Battery life sounds pretty average. You get 5 hours' listening time from the buds with ANC on, plus another 10 hours (two charges) from the supplied charging case. If you're prepared to switch ANC off, the buds will last 8 hours. Throw in another two charges from the case and you're looking at up to 24 hours playback.

On the subject of noise cancelling, there are two listening modes. 'Active' aims to block out all unwanted external noise, whether it's a rumbling train or a howling wind. 'Transparency' lets you have a conversation without removing the buds by pressing the 'b' button on the stem of the buds. And, as expected, iOS users can activate Siri hands-free with the familiar "Hey Siri" command.

There's no mention of Apple's H1 chip, as found in the Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds, only 'Class 1 Bluetooth'. Perhaps because the Beats Studio Buds are the first Beats headphones to offer one-touch pairing for both iOS and Android users.

Last but not least, the Beats Studio Buds are the first Beats to support both FindMy in iOS and Find My Device on Android. The buds can emit a high-pitched sound to make them easier to locate when dropped in the street or lost down the back of a sofa.

If you're in the market for the best Beats headphones with ANC, the Beats Studio Buds will be available in the UK this summer, priced at £130. They come in eco-friendly "plant-based" packaging, too.

