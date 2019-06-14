Apple deals: Save on HomePod, AirPods and Apple TV 4K this weekend

No need to wait until the Amazon Prime Day deals next month to grab a tech bargain...

B&H Photo is currently running an Apple savings event, offering money off a surprisingly sizeable selection of Apple devices including the AirPods, HomePod, Apple TV, Apple TV 4K, Apple Watch and a range of iPads, iPhones and MacBooks.

The B&H Photo Apple deals run until Monday 17th June 11:59pm EDT.

The Apple TV video streamer with updated Siri remote is currently available for $139, while the What Hi-Fi?-Award-winning Apple TV 4K (the, er, 4K-supporting version) is now $169 (32GB) and $189 (64GB).

A $10 saving – every little helps! – makes the Apple AirPods (1st gen) now only $149, but probably the best deal of them all is on the five-star Apple HomePod, which is $30 off.

All prices above are subject to any additional State sales tax.

MORE: Best 4K and OLED US TV deals: Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon

Apple HomePod review