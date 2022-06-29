Amazon's invite-only Xbox Series X restocks have started - here's how to get one

Amazon has just announced that all future Xbox Series X stocks will be exclusive to Prime members.

The new "invite-based" ordering system aims to make it easier for genuine Prime customers to purchase "high-demand, low stock products" such as the Series X and Sony PS5 consoles.

Want to register for the chance to buy an Xbox Series X? Click this link and hit the 'Request Invitation' button now (opens in new tab). Amazon admits it won't be able to grant all requests but with Prime Day 2022 just around the corner, huge restocks could be on the way...

Series X restocks have become a little more frequent in recent weeks, partly due to Microsoft's apparent willingness to splash the cash on chip manufacturing facilities. That said, Amazon Xbox Series X restocks have continued to sell out at lightning speed.

Amazon says that if you're invited to purchase the Xbox Series X, you'll get an email with a link that's valid for 72 hours. The product page will even show you how many hours and minutes you have before your invitation expires.

The same ordering system already applies to Amazon's PS5 stock, and could be rolled out to the Nintendo Switch OLED should demand exceed supply during the upcoming 48-hour Prime Day blowout.

