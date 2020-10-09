Amazon's first Prime Day TV deals deliver low prices on cheap TVs

Amazon Prime Day 2020 doesn't officially start until 12am PT on Tuesday, 13th October but the retail giant has already given buyers sneak preview of its top Prime Day TV deals.

Shoppers will be treated to 30% off Sony and Samsung TVs come Prime Day, but Amazon has already started slashing the prices of a slew of smart TVs.

The Toshiba 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition TV has already dropped to just $229.99 – a saving of over $100 on the MSRP. Word is it'll drop to $209.99 on Prime Day.

On a tight budget? Amazon has promised to sell Fire TV Edition smart TVs from just $79.99. We also know that the price of the Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition TV will drop from $169.99 to just $109.99.

Toshiba 43in Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition TV $330 $209.99

Amazon frequently discounts this 43in 4K TV but it's going all out for Prime Day and slashing the price by $120. For a budget TV with HDR support and Alexa voice controls, this is a very sweet deal indeed.View Deal

Insignia 32in NS-32DF310NA19 for $169.99 $109.99

You'll soon be able to save $60 off this smart TV with built-in Alexa voice remote. We can't vouch for the 720p HD picture but you're guaranteed superb Alexa smarts and a ton of apps including Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu and Showtime.View Deal

Can't wait for Prime Day? The likes of Best Buy, Walmart, Target and Crutchfield are already trying to tempt buyers with their own Prime Day TV deals.

Crutchfield has opened its account with this zinger: a massive $400 off the 65in Sony XBR-65X900H. Boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and a 4K upscaling, this 2019 flagship will deliver a cinematic picture worthy of your favourite movie.

And though it's not technically a Prime Day deal, Amazon has slashed a cool hundred bucks off this 43in Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition (was $299, now $199.99).

Not a Prime member? No problem. Just sign up to this 30-day free trial to take full advantage of the best Prime Day TV deals – you can cancel at anytime.