Amazon Echo Dot deal: just $1 if you sign up for one month of Music Unlimited

We could soon be enjoying an avalanche of smart speaker deals thanks to Black Friday, but Amazon has already started, offering the 3rd generation Amazon Echo Dot for just 99 cents when you subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited. That's a $49 saving over its normal price.

So, the final amount comes to a grand total of just $8.98 for Amazon Prime customers. If you don't have Prime it'll be $10.98.

This is because Amazon Music Unlimited normally costs $7.99 per month for Prime members or $9.99 for those who aren't. After your first month, the subscription will auto-renew unless you cancel it – which you can do at any time.

We found this third iteration of the Echo Dot to be a five-star performer at its regular price of $50, offering a clear, solid sound and improved Alexa capabilities. And let's face it, at $1 it's an absolute steal...

The offer seems to be for new Music Unlimited subscribers only – although if you're a past subscriber (or you've previously done a trial), you might still be able to take advantage of it. Our research suggests that deal-savvy users who've done trial memberships in the past have been able to snap up this Echo Dot deal – and we'd suggest signing up on the desktop version of Amazon Music Unlimited.

Will we see more smart speaker deals on Black Friday or Cyber Monday? Probably. But how often does one see a $50 product listed for 99-cents?

