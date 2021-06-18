AirPods Max deal: save $50 on Apple's wireless headphones at Best Buy

The best deal we've seen for the Apple AirPods Max has arrived! Best Buy has has slashed the price of all colourways by a hefty $50, knocking them down from $549 to $499.

Again, this is the biggest AirPods Max discount we've seen ahead of Amazon Prime Day, so this offer simply cannot be ignored – particularly if you already had your eye on these five-star headphones. They don't put a foot wrong, sonically speaking.

Looking for new pair of Apple-focused wireless headphones? You know what to do...

AirPods Max (Silver) $549 $499 at Best Buy

We called the AirPods Max headphones "hands down the best wireless noise-cancellers you can buy" and we stand by every word of it. This deal gets you $50 off every finish available. Snap up a pair before the deal expires at 11:59pm (CT) tonight.View Deal

It's not often we see Apple products discounted, so this AirPods Max deal is quite the treat.

The AirPods Max sit near the top of our highly competitive best wireless headphones list as the best-sounding wireless headphones on the market. For Apple users, they're quite simply the best performing wireless headphones you can buy – and not by a small margin. (Even if the Sony WH-1000XM4 are better value).

The AirPods Max's authenticity, detail, crispness and spaciousness elevate their audio quality so far above the competition that comparison starts to become a little redundant, and you instead begin to consider these noise-cancelling headphones alongside proper hi-fi products.

Unsurprisingly, you do need an iPhone or iPad in order to get the most out of the AirPods Max. They will work with non-Apple products using standard Bluetooth 5.0, but you’ll miss out on many of their unique features, such as spatial audio and Siri voice control.

Still, if you're an Apple user who loves a bargain, this AirPods Max deal could be just the ticket. Grab your favourite colourway for just $499 at Best Buy but be quick, the deal ends at 11:59pm (CT).

