AirPods Max deal: get $100 off Apple's flagship headphones only at Amazon

With long-haul flights and daily commutes back on the menu, you're probably reaching for your favorite wireless noise-cancelling headphones a lot more in 2022.

Need a new set and feel like treating yourself to the best in class? We've got just the deal for you, on Apple's flagship Award-winning over ears.

AirPods Max now $100 off at Amazon

AirPods Max $549 $449 at Amazon (save $100)

The awesome AirPods Max are now on offer at Amazon and, as long as you're fine with the green colorway, you can make an 18% saving on these five-star performers. In other words, a $100 bill stays in your pocket. Quick!

Even a cursory glance at our AirPods Max review shows that Apple's over-ear headphones are a superb buy – despite the significant price hike over popular rival cans from Sennheiser, Sony and Bose.

Sonically, these are hands-down the best wireless noise-cancelling headphones you can buy, marrying superb sound quality with excellent noise-cancelling, the uniquely cinematic spatial audio experience and the kind of rock-solid build quality you'd expect from Apple.

Naturally, they appeal more to an iOS user (although take note: they don't support Apple Music's Lossless or Hi-Res Lossless Audio tiers) but if that sounds like you, their remarkable spatial audio with head tracking performance means you'll be far from disappointed.

There’s no denying that they cost a lot more than typical products in this class – even with this $100 discount – but, if sound quality is king, there’s equally no denying that they’re worth it.

While we have previously seen the AirPods Max discounted by as much as $120, that was for a very short time (and in very limited quantities) during Cyber Monday.

Our advice? If Apple's flagship over-ears have been on your shortlist for a little while, this could be your moment.

