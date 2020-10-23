AirPods deal: save $30 on the Apple AirPods 2 at Best Buy

Got your eye on Apple's wireless earbuds? The AirPods 2 currently boast a very generous discount over at Best Buy, where you can save $30 on their usual retail price.

Apple's second-gen AirPods earned four stars in our review. We praised the improved sound over their predecessors and their excellent usability. The downsides? They can sound a little harsh when pushed, some people will prefer button controls, and they won't fit everyone.

But if you don't want to – or can't – stretch to the AirPods Pro, they're a great choice for iPhone owners. Sonically, they have a degree of subtlety and sophistication that was sadly missing from their predecessors. Low-level dynamic shifts are more granular and delicate, while bigger contrasts between quiet and loud are more pronounced and dramatic. There’s more detail to the delivery, too, and the presentation is a little more open and spacious. Organisation, meanwhile, is subtly improved thanks to better timing.

The Bluetooth connection is pretty much flawless, pairing effortless, latency is pleasingly low and battery management much improved. iOS brings some neat features to play, too, like the ability to pair two pairs of AirPods to the same device, and to dictate message replies. Plenty to like then, especially at this price.

