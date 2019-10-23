A Google Home update is bricking some smart speakers

A background update for Google's Home smart speakers has left some devices unusable. But thankfully a fix is on the way.

The issue was first reported on the Google Support page, as spotted by Engadget. A user by the name of Jennie Funkhouser reported that all four lights on their Google Home Mini were lit solidly and that the device wouldn't reset.

"Have tried holding reset for minute or more," she wrote. "One solid green light and 3 solid white lights when reset button is held. No sound, volume controls not working. Have disconnected and reconnected power. Nothing at all."

In other words, not good.

Google replied to the thread acknowledging its awareness of the issue, which is common to both Google Home and Google Home Mini devices, and said it is working on a fix.

"It has been very difficult for our team to diagnose this issue and we understand why many of you have been frustrated with this ongoing process," the reply reads. "Our support team will be reaching out to customers on this thread via private messaging to further address this issue and come to a resolution... We appreciate your patience as we work through this."

If you're one of the affected, there are some things you can try. Some users have had some success with the good ol' process of unplugging the power cable and plugging it back in, while for others a factory reset does the trick.

Google has said it will replace affected speakers, regardless of whether they're still under warranty, until the fix is ready.

The problem hasn't affected the Google Home Max, the Google Home Hub or Google's Nest-branded speakers.

