A Cyber Monday soundbar deal to savour: $285 off Bang & Olufsen's Dolby Atmos package

Say goodbye to Black Friday and hello to Cyber Monday, because the deals (or, as we prefer to call them, 'sound investments') keep coming. Here's a rare discount for you: $285 off Bang & Olufsen's first soundbar.

The saving brings the elegant B&O Beosound Stage Dolby Atmos soundbar down to $1615 at Amazon – a generous 15 per cent saving on the original price! Not a discount you see every day on Bang & Olufsen kit.

Amazon Cyber Monday B&O Beosound Stage deal

$1899 B&O Beosound Stage $1899 $1615 at Amazon (save $285)

B&O's Beosound Stage promises exquisite design and plenty of Danish chic. It's fully featured too, with Dolby Atmos, 11 drivers, Chromecast, AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, HDMI and more. The complete package – and now with a $285 saving!

The Beosound Stage is B&O's first soundbar, and it's a fittingly luxurious package.

It was designed in collaboration with Danish studio NORM Architects and comes in aluminium, bronze-tone aluminium or smoke oak finishes. Highlights include an engraved touch control panel, and a 2mm gap between the frame and the speaker’s fabric to make it look like the speaker is floating within it. Snazzy.

Dolby Atmos audio comes as standard, serving to widen and heighten the soundstage through the three-channel Stage’s 11 front-firing speakers, each of which is driven by a dedicated 50-watt Class D amplifier. The centre channel configuration comprises four 10cm woofers (B&O has chosen large woofers to facilitate bass depth), two 3.8cm midrange drivers and a 2cm tweeter. Which should take care of things, sonically speaking.

The left and right channels are each made up of a 3.8cm driver and 2cm tweeter, placed close together at a 45-degree angle to aid a wider, and thus more immersive, soundfield. We haven't given it a thorough road test, but we were impressed in our hands-on review.

Wi-fi and Ethernet come as standard, as do HDMI (supporting both eARC and ARC), RCA and 3.5mm sockets, while Google Chromecast, AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth round out wireless duties. There are four listening modes to choose from: TV, Music, Movie and Night Listening. Each of these is adjustable via an EQ.

Bang & Olufsen is renowned for its classy kit, so it may be a while before you see the Beosound Stage discounted again. If you like what you see, don't hesitate to snap one up while they're $15% off at Amazon.

