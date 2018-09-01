The Sonos Beam was the most popular product on the website in June, July and again in August. There's no shifting it from the top spot, which isn't surprising: it sounds superb for the money and boasts all the useful smarts we've come to expect from the brand.

Equally we're not surprised to see the new Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones breaking into the Top 10. Our exclusive review has been hugely popular. It's one of three Sony products on the list this time.

Elsewhere we've got a new stereo amplifier from legendary speaker brand PMC, a pair of Denon AV amps and a telly from Panasonic.

Tested at £399

One of the best performance-per-pound products Sonos has produced, the Beam is a blinding little soundbar.

Tested at £499

Denon proves its aptitude once again with this detailed and dynamic multichannel amplifier. It didn't take us long for us to realise this is another five-star product.

Tested at £500

This Sony is a fantastic-sounding AV amp that ticks all the right boxes. Given that our 2017 Award winner is now available for even less money, it's a veritable home cinema bargain.

Tested at £1800

These beautiful speakers are a thrill a minute - but be prepared, they don’t have a slower gear. These are an exciting listen with authority, weight and depth.

Tested at £3499

The Star’s talents reinforce the excellence of Naim’s Uniti range. This is a cutting-edge streaming system with built-in CD player - all you need to do is to add speakers.

Tested at £330

A superb pair of noise-cancelling headphones, and a worthy replacement for last year's Award winners. Analogue amplification has transformed them.

Tested at £4995

PMC’s first stand-alone domestic amplifier is a superbly musical performer. It may be expensive, but if you can afford it, it's absolutely worth it.

Tested at £4000

We haven't given this Sony OLED the full test treatment yet, but from our initial hands-on we were impressed and this set is almost certainly a step up from the much-loved A1.

Tested at £3499

A powerhouse performance from a flagship amplifier with features to match. Immense scale of sound and a powerful, muscular presentation.

Tested at £2299

Panasonic’s 2018 OLEDs are some of the best of the year so far - and the TX-55FZ952 also sounds better than almost any other TV. Right up there with the best.