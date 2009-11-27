Klipsch is one of the few manufacturers to offer earphones with a three-button remote system for the iPhone 3GS.
One button acts like the one-button controls of other headphones, buttons above and below control volume, but only when connected to a 3GS.
Sound quality is exciting, with lots of detail and top-end sparkle, decent dynamics and all-round attack.
Next to comparable models they sound a little aggressive, though, and there's an overall lack of body.
Klipsch S4i review
The sound may lack some body, but we'd recommend you give these Klipsch headphones a try, especially if you own an iPhone 3GS Tested at £90.00
Our Verdict
These Klipschs are good all-rounders, with an exciting edge
For
- Exciting sound quality
- detailing
- great dynamics
Against
- Can be a touch aggressive
- lack body
Specifications
View All
General Information
|Manufacturer Website Address
|http://www.klipsch.com
|Brand Name
|Klipsch
|Product Type
|Earset
|Manufacturer
|Klipsch Audio Technologies
|Product Line
|Image
|Manufacturer Part Number
|1014995
|Product Name
|Klipsch S4i
|Product Model
|S4i
Technical Information
|Sound Mode
|Stereo
|Minimum Frequency Response
|10 Hz
|Connectivity Technology
|Wired
|Impedance
|18 Ohm
|Maximum Frequency Response
|19 kHz
|Noise Canceling
|Yes
Earpiece
|Earpiece Design
|Earbud
|Earpiece Type
|Binaural
|Driver Size
|8.50 mm
Physical Characteristics
|Form Factor
|In-ear
|Weight Approximate
|14.7 g
|Colour
|Yellow
Microphone
|Microphone Design
|On-cable
Interfaces-Ports
|Host Interface
|Mini-phone