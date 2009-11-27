When news of a new Hannspree TV appears, we brace ourselves for something out of the ordinary.
But this isn't a 10in TV styled to look like a shiny apple, or a 26in TV with a 1920 x 1200 resolution. Hannspree seems to have played this 32in TV a little straighter. It's a 16:9, 1920 x 1080, Full HD screen.
Four HDMI inputs, with component, Scart, S-Video and composite connections, should serve all but the most action-packed living room, and there's a digital Freeview tuner built-in.
This is an ultra-competitively priced set and, up against some of the more expensive sets around, its tuner holds its own.
It's a little soft and lacks the last word in detail, but motion is smooth and colours full-bodied.
Black levels lack real solidity
Switch to video and things start to wobble. Bright scenes in the Blu-ray of the intimate Moon have plenty of life, but low-light scenes are a different matter. Black levels lack real solidity, texture and insight.
It's similar with DVD, with Star Trek proving tricky at times, while brighter colours lack the vitality and sense of depth that other sets manage.
Thin sound doesn't help to endear us further.
If you were largely concerned with watching this set's TV tuner, you could do a lot worse – it is after all very cheap. But even with the price in mind, video images and sound mean it struggles to be a viable all-rounder.
Hannspree ST321 review
Cheap and cheerful – but its all-round performance isn’t up to scratch Tested at £330.00
Our Verdict
If you’ll only be watching off-air, it’s cheap and cheerful – but all-round performance isn’t up to scratch
For
- Smart design
- Full HD spec
- good tuner
- cheap
Against
- Video playback less impressive
- poor black levels
- sound is weak
Specifications
General Information
|Manufacturer Website Address
|http://www.hannspree.com/eu/en/
|Brand Name
|Hannspree
|Product Series
|ST
|Product Type
|LCD TV
|Manufacturer
|Hannspree, Inc
|Manufacturer Part Number
|ST321MNB
|Product Name
|Hannspree ST321
|Product Model
|ST321MNB
Physical Characteristics
|Height with Stand
|57.4 cm
|Depth with Stand
|20 cm
|Width
|79 cm
|VESA Mount Standard
|200 x 200
|Depth
|8.5 cm
|Weight Approximate
|12.80 kg
|Width with Stand
|79 cm
|Height
|52.3 cm
|Dimensions
|52.3 cm (H): 79 cm (W): 8.5 cm (D)
Miscellaneous
|Package Contents
|
|Environmentally Friendly
|Yes
|Environmental Certification
|RoHS
Interfaces-Ports
|HDMI
|Yes
|VGA
|Yes
|Total Number of HDMI Ports
|4
Technical Information
|Features
|Teletext
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|Vertical Viewing Angle
|178°
|Horizontal Viewing Angle
|178°
|Screen Size
|81.3 cm (32")
Energy and Performance
|Maximum Resolution
|1920 x 1080
|Standby Power Consumption
|1 W
|Operating Power Consumption
|115 W
Audio
|RMS Output Power
|20 W
Video
|Digital Tuner
|DVB-T (MPEG4)
|Video Signal Standard
|HDTV
|Scan Format
|1080p
Warranty
|Limited Warranty
|2 Year