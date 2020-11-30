The best Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Cyber Monday deals 2020

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless launched in 2019 as the company's answer to the Apple AirPods. They boasted good features, decent battery life, a balanced sound and premium price tag.

More recently, we've also seen the introduction of their successors, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2. This new model improves performance in a number of ways, but their arrival has also triggered some big price drops on the original Momentum True Wireless. Coupled with the Cyber Monday sale, you can bank on some great deals.

So, if you're looking to save big with a Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless deal, you'll find the best prices below. We've also thrown in a list of the best Momentum True Wireless 2 deals for good measure. Enjoy!

Today's best Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless deals Cyber Monday Sale ends in 21 hrs 08 mins 54 secs Reduced Price Sennheiser MOMENTUM True... Amazon Prime $299.95 $179.98 View Deal Sennheiser MOMENTUM True... BHPhoto $189.98 View Deal Reduced Price Sennheiser - MOMENTUM True... Best Buy $299.98 $199.98 View Deal Sennheiser Momentum True... NORDSTROM.com $299.95 View Deal Check out more Cyber Monday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Walmart Best Buy World Wide Stereo

Today's best Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 deals Cyber Monday Sale ends in 21 hrs 08 mins 54 secs Reduced Price Sennheiser Momentum True... Amazon $299.95 $240 View Deal MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 White Sennheiser $249.95 View Deal Sennheiser Momentum 2... Crutchfield.com $249.95 View Deal Reduced Price Sennheiser - MOMENTUM True... Best Buy $299.98 $249.98 View Deal Check out more Cyber Monday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Walmart Best Buy World Wide Stereo

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless have so many features it's hard to know where to start. Charging case? Check. Partner app? Check. Mic for handsfree calls? Check. There's a transparency mode for letting in background sound – as is becoming more common these days – and they're also compatible with the Google Assistant and Siri personal assistants for hands-free operation.

So, they tick all the boxes then. They also sound pretty great, with plenty of bass and a spacious sound field. Layers are clean and distinct, and there's a decent amount of detail to each element.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are a newer, more expensive model, but they improve not just the audio, but battery life, comfort and the overall user experience too. It's something to consider when weighing up your choices...

