Another pair of strong headphones from Beyerdynamic. If you’re after a smooth, weighty sound, these will do nicely.

We expect great things from Beyerdynamic – the company has won countless Awards from us. And now we have the DX 160 iEs. And they’re good.

Performance

Consider the DX160 iEs if you want a full, weighty sound

There’s plenty of detail and texture to instruments and vocals alike. The presentation is smooth too – a boon for long-term listening. Tonal balance leans slightly towards the low end for a full, weighty sound. It never gets too much though, and the midrange and treble are never threatened.

The only issue here is the competition, namely the (cheaper) Sony MDR-EX650APs. They don’t have the Beyerdynamics’ weight, but are more agile and punchy.

Build and design

Make sure you have a look through the accessories - there’s a novel Y-shaped splitter that you can attach at chest-height

These buds are well made and come with a flat cable, which helps minimise tangles. There’s no in-line remote, but a split in the cable lets you add the bundled Y-shaped splitter, so someone else can plug in and share your tunes.

Verdict

We really like the DX 160 iEs – but the competition out there is rather fierce.