Want the excellent DTX80s with an extra wadge of bass? Well then, the DTX 100s are probably for you: but you need to bear in mind that with that extra low-end extension comes a small loss in overall pace and, for us at any rate, excitement.

Don't mistake our meaning: the 100s are still rhythmic, open and detailed, and they are significantly weightier and fuller-sounding, but it nevertheless has to be said that the 80s have a smidge of extra sass and attitude.

