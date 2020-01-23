The best Sonos alternatives 2020: budget and premium multi-room solutions

"If I want a wireless multi-room speaker system in my home, is my only option to go to Sonos?"

It's not your only option - but we can see why Sonos might tempt you. The company reigns supreme in the multi-room market, thanks to its easy-to-use control app (crucial to the multi-room experience) and its extensive, unrivalled support of streaming services, iOS and voice assistants. And on top of this, the Sonos range of speakers also sounds good. It's this marriage of convenience, features and performance that has seen it win countless What Hi-Fi? Awards and remain one of our go-to multi-room systems.

But it's not the only ecosystem out there and some existing owners might be considering other options following the new that Sonos will end support for older devices. After all, there's no shortage of alternatives - and the advent of smart speakers and voice control has produced more options when it comes to sending and controlling music wirelessly around your home.

We've rounded up the best Sonos alternatives, some of which offer a different flavour of sound or a different set of features compared to Sonos. Hopefully there's something for everyone.

1. Audio Pro The best Sonos alternative we've tested for price and performance. SPECIFICATIONS Wi-fi: Yes | Ethernet: Yes | Outputs: Optical, RCA | Streaming: AirPlay, Spotify Connect, Tidal, Deezer, TuneIn, Qobuz | Voice control: No | Bluetooth: Yes Reasons to Buy Insightful and expressive sound Old Addon speakers can be incorporated Excellent value Reasons to Avoid App lacks the slickness and sophistication

Audio Pro is a relative newbie in the multi-room market, but we're big fans of the Swedish company's individual wireless speakers (which have separately picked up plenty of Awards), which are excellent alternatives to Sonos. The Audio Pro Addon C3, Addon C5A and Addon C10 all sound superb for the money. They're entertaining, musical performers and superior to a lot of rivals at similar money.

Read the full review: Audio Pro multi-room system

2. Bluesound An excellent Sonos alternative, which majors in hi-fi quality sound. SPECIFICATIONS Wi-fi: Yes | Ethernet: Yes | Outputs: Optical, RCA | Streaming: AirPlay, Spotify Connect | Voice control: | Bluetooth: Yes Reasons to Buy Capable of 24-bit/192kHz Highly musical Punchy bass Reasons to Avoid Some components feel a bit budget

The first genuine aleternative to Sonos was Bluesound, whose key hook of high-resolution audio support made it our preferred multi-room system for years (as multiple Awards trophies attest). Now in its third iteration, Bluesound provides a solid Sonos alternative with an improved BluOS app that makes daily use a breeze. If you have deep pockets and a library full of hi-res music, it's worth a punt.

Bluesound's current line-up includes Pulse 2i, Pulse Flex 2i, Node 2i, Powernode 2i and Pulse Soundbar 2i, and you can add older Bluesound models into the mix, too.

Read the full review: Bluesound multi-room system

3. Amazon Echo An excellent and affordable alternative to Sonos with added Alexa smarts. SPECIFICATIONS Virtual assistant: Alexa | Wi-fi: Yes | Bluetooth 4.0: Yes | Inputs: 3.5mm stereo | Power: n/a | Dimensions: 14.8 x 9.9 x 9.9cm Reasons to Buy Easy pairing with other Amazon products Lots of smart features Decent all-round sound Reasons to Avoid Very little at the money

Amazon's multi-room-supporting Echo speakers are all fine alternatives to Sonos. The Amazon Echo (3rd Gen), Echo Plus (2nd Gen), Echo Dot (3rd Gen) are all considerably cheaper than the entry-level products from Sonos or Audio Pro. With the current Echo (3rd Gen) costing just £90, it's more affordable to dot these speakers around your home than the Sonos One SL (£159) or Addon C5 (£229). If you want a bigger Amazon speaker, there's always the newer Amazon Echo Studio.

With Amazon Echo speakers now supporting Spotify (along with Amazon Prime Music, Amazon Music Unlimited and TuneIn radio) across multi-room, it has an attractive and immediate appeal to casual listeners who want a house filled with music without spending too much.

Read our review: Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen)

4. Google Chromecast speakers A simple to use and feature-packed Sonos alternative. SPECIFICATIONS Virtual assistant: Google Assistant | Wi-fi: Yes | Bluetooth: Yes | Outputs: No | Dimensions (hwd): 14.3 x 9.6 x 9.6cm | Weight: 477g Reasons to Buy Intuitive operating system Multi-room capable Wide range of compatible kit Reasons to Avoid Sound quality can vary

Google has its own smart speakers such as the Google Home and Google Home Mini which support multi-room just Sonos, but the beauty of Chromecast is that it is baked into a vast range of other products, including Android devices, TVs, soundbars, AV receivers and wireless speakers from a variety of manufacturers.

It means you don't need to stick to one brand to go multi-room; you just need to have the compatible products (such as a Sony or Philips TV, Harma Kardon Citation Tower, LG WK7, Sony STR-DN1080 amp) and make sure they're connected to the same network. Then simply press play on your iOS or Android device to 'cast' music to your connected products.

Looking for another mix-and-match option? DTS Play-Fi is a third-party app (that's nowhere near as slick as Sonos's) that lets you link select products from manufacturers such as Arcam, Klipsch, Martin Logan, McIntosh, Pioneer, Onkyo and Polk for multi-room streaming.

Read the full review: Google Home

5. Apple AirPlay 2 speakers The best-sounding, most music-centric Sonos alternative for Apple users. SPECIFICATIONS Virtual assistant: Siri | Wi-fi: Yes | Bluetooth: No | Outputs: N/A | Dimensions (hwd): 17.2 x 14.2 x 14.2cm | Weight: 2.5kg Reasons to Buy Supported across wide range of kit HomePod sounds excellent Relatively simple to use Reasons to Avoid Too Apple-centric

AirPlay 2 - Apple's proprietary streaming protocol - finally brought multi-room capability to its products in the summer of 2018. A multi-room system built out of the Apple HomePod smart speaker is the obvious Sonos alternative here: it's easily the best-sounding speaker of its kind (surpassing the Sonos One in audio performance) and Siri works with Apple Music beautifully.

But it's also pricey, and HomePod doesn't natively support any music service - not even BBC radio stations - apart from Apple Music.

Alternatively, you could consider a mix-and-match approach using AirPlay 2 speakers. It's supported by plenty of heavyweight hi-fi brands so you've no shortage of options including the Libratone Zipp 2, Audio Pro Addon C10 and Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation. Of course, it only works with Apple's iPhone, iPad, iPod and MacBooks as a source - which isn't a problem if you're an iOS user, but it means Android users can't join in on the fun. You do get to choose from some superb-sounding hi-fi kit, though.

Read the full review: Apple HomePod

6. Denon HEOS A simple yet sonically-capable Sonos alternative from Denon. SPECIFICATIONS Wi-fi: Yes | Ethernet: Yes | Outputs: Optical, RCA | Streaming: Spotify Connect, Amazon Music | Voice control: Amazon Alexa | Bluetooth: Yes Reasons to Buy Good range of components Hi-res audio support Generally a smooth, detailed sound Reasons to Avoid Audio Pro pips it for sound quality

Denon might be better known for its AV receivers, but it also offers soundbars, subwoofers, amplifiers and wireless speakers. What's more, all of that kit can be connected up through Denon's HEOS platform.

Since launching, HEOS has been upgraded with support for high-res audio and additional support for streaming services such as Amazon Music. You also get more Alexa skills, allowing you to control playback with vocal commands.

Sound is smooth, spacious and replete with insight. And while Audio Pro's offering just edges it on sound quality, the HEOS makes a superb all-rounder – and it offers a wider choice of pick 'n' mix components.

Read the full review: Denon HEOS multi-room system

7. Bose SoundTouch A decent Sonos alternative at an attractive price. SPECIFICATIONS Wi-fi: Yes | Ethernet: Yes | Outputs: Optical, RCA | Streaming: Spotify Connect, Amazon Music, Deezer, TuneIn | Voice control: Amazon Alexa | Bluetooth: Yes Reasons to Buy SoundTouch 10 a decent performer Easy to set up and use Wireless link among the best of its kind Reasons to Avoid SoundTouch 30 overtaken by rivals App lacks functionality and some streaming services

The Bose SoundTouch system is a bit of a mixed bag. Reliable wi-fi streaming and and impressive sound – blessed with plenty of scale and dynamic expression – are the highlights. Sadly the control app is less impressive. It's easy to use, but lacks functionality.

Were it not for the commanding presence of Sonos and Audio Pro in this category, the SoundTouch would be higher up this list. We admire its sound and simplicity, but it doesn't quite measure up to more contemporary, feature-laden rivals. Still, it's a decent performer at an attractive price.

Read the full review: Bose SoundTouch multi-room system