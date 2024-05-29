Marantz's compact streaming amplifier is a "magical music box" ideal for small spaces

Just-add-speakers streaming amplifiers are all the rage right now, from budget mini-boxes like the WiiM Amp Pro to premium models from Arcam, Cambridge Audio and Naim.
Marantz is another such brand and its new, compact Model M1 all-in-one system is designed to be a "magical musical box" that can be hooked up to a TV, turntable, CD player or simply breathe new, wireless life into a hi-fi system – all you need is a pair of speakers and you're good to go.
It's equipped with the HEOS streaming platform, meaning you get a host of wireless streaming features. Along with multi-room, there's support for AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Amazon Music, Deezer, Pandora, internet radio and more. While not quite ready at launch, Tidal and Roon Ready support will be available following a "soon-to-be-released" update. The M1 can handle high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/192kHz PCM files over network, streaming and USB, while DSD64 and DSD128 file playback is also supported.
Bluetooth 5 is also on the menu, while you can stream music from anywhere in your house thanks to wi-fi or wired ethernet connection. On the amplification side, the Model M1 is packing 100 watts of power per channel (into 8 ohms) with claimed super low distortion levels, and there are EQ, bass and treble controls.
On the physical inputs side, you get one pair of line-level RCA inputs, one digital optical input, a USB type A port and a subwoofer output. The icing on the cake is an HDMI eARC input for your TV connection. Not only that, but the M1 also supports Dolby Digital+ and features a Dialogue Enhancer, a Night Mode, and a Virtual mode that uses "Dolby processing to generate a large, three-dimensional sound field from stereo-only content", thus making this a tempting soundbar alternative.
Its compact dimensions (21.7 x 24 x 8.4cm) and broad features support are ideal for those wanting a jack-of-all-trades solution in a smaller space, with the maker promising that the Model M1 will have the "characteristic warmth and musicality of any Marantz product" thanks to reference-grade Marantz Music Digital Filtering DSP technology.
The Marantz Model M1 is available now in a sleek black finish for a rather competitive retail price of £900 / $1000.
