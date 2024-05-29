Marantz's compact streaming amplifier is a "magical music box" ideal for small spaces

Just-add-speakers streaming amplifiers are all the rage right now, from budget mini-boxes like the WiiM Amp Pro to premium models from Arcam, Cambridge Audio and Naim.

Marantz is another such brand and its new, compact Model M1 all-in-one system is designed to be a "magical musical box" that can be hooked up to a TV, turntable, CD player or simply breathe new, wireless life into a hi-fi system – all you need is a pair of speakers and you're good to go.

It's equipped with the HEOS streaming platform, meaning you get a host of wireless streaming features. Along with multi-room, there's support for AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Amazon Music, Deezer, Pandora, internet radio and more. While not quite ready at launch, Tidal and Roon Ready support will be available following a "soon-to-be-released" update. The M1 can handle high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/192kHz PCM files over network, streaming and USB, while DSD64 and DSD128 file playback is also supported.

Bluetooth 5 is also on the menu, while you can stream music from anywhere in your house thanks to wi-fi or wired ethernet connection. On the amplification side, the Model M1 is packing 100 watts of power per channel (into 8 ohms) with claimed super low distortion levels, and there are EQ, bass and treble controls.

(Image credit: Marantz)

On the physical inputs side, you get one pair of line-level RCA inputs, one digital optical input, a USB type A port and a subwoofer output. The icing on the cake is an HDMI eARC input for your TV connection. Not only that, but the M1 also supports Dolby Digital+ and features a Dialogue Enhancer, a Night Mode, and a Virtual mode that uses "Dolby processing to generate a large, three-dimensional sound field from stereo-only content", thus making this a tempting soundbar alternative.

Its compact dimensions (21.7 x 24 x 8.4cm) and broad features support are ideal for those wanting a jack-of-all-trades solution in a smaller space, with the maker promising that the Model M1 will have the "characteristic warmth and musicality of any Marantz product" thanks to reference-grade Marantz Music Digital Filtering DSP technology.

The Marantz Model M1 is available now in a sleek black finish for a rather competitive retail price of £900 / $1000.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

Read our guide to the best music streamers currently available

Check out the best hi-fi systems for streaming, CD, turntables and more

Read our review of the more premium Marantz Model 40n