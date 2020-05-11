Best iPads 2020: big, small, budget and premium

Best iPads Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best iPads you can buy in 2020.

Apple makes some of the best tablets around - if you're thinking of buying a new tablet, you could do a lot worse than an iPad. But deciding which Apple tablet you should buy is a much tougher decision.

Do you go for the standard iPad (7th Gen)? The smaller iPad Mini (2019)? The iPad Air (2019)? Or do you spend big on an iPad Pro with all the bells and whistles?

We're here to help you decide.

Before you start browsing, think about what you want to do with an iPad. If you'll be taking it out and about, the Mini might be the best iPad for you, as it's smaller and more portable than its siblings. Of course, you'll find bigger screens on other iPads in Apple's family, so the Mini might not be the best option for watching films and playing games for long periods.

In that case, maybe the standard iPad or iPad Air might be preferable. And if you want to use it for work (such as illustration, design, animation or music-making), the more powerful iPad Pro might be right for you. It also comes with the Apple Pencil, a stylus that is great for drawing and annotating.

And when you eventually decide to take the plunge, why not consider partnering your new iPad with a pair of wireless headphones.

Whatever your needs, there's an iPad for you. Let's work out which is the best option.

MORE:

Best tablets 2020: big, small, budget and premium

Best Apple deals: AirPods, iPhone 11, iPad, HomePod

Best headphones 2020

(Image credit: Apple)

1. iPad Air (2019) As an all-rounder, this is the best iPad bar none. SPECIFICATIONS Display: 10.5in | Resolution: 2224 x 1668 (264ppi) | Processor: A12 Bionic | Front camera: 7MP | Rear camera: 8MP | RAM: 3GB | OS: iOS13 | Storage: 64GB / 256GB | Dimensions (WHD): 25.1 x 17.4 x 0.6cm | Weight: 456g Reasons to Buy Awesome video Bassy audio HDR Reasons to Avoid Awkward speaker placement Lower ppi than iPad Mini Today's Best Deals $499 View at Apple $499 View at BHPhoto $499.99 View at Adorama

On paper, the iPad Air is a tricky sell: the standard iPad is cheaper, the iPad Mini is smaller and the iPad Pro is arguably the choice of professionals. It's not even the thinnest iPad available. So why is it number one in our list?

Because it's a beautifully well-thought out device. And looked at the right way, all its negatives are actually selling points: its screen is better than the entry-level model; it's bigger than the Mini and cheaper than the Pro.

And that screen. It's HDR-compatible and utterly stunning. Worried that its pixel density is a little lower than the iPad Mini? Don't, as the display itself is a lot bigger. It depends on personal preference, but in our view, the Air is the better device for content consumption.

The speakers could be better placed (our hands tended to block one when watching in landscape orientation), but they have plenty of oomph. And when delivered to a quality pair of wireless headphones (which is likely to be the most common usage), the audio sounds superb.

If you want a device for consuming content rather than creating it, and are happy with the size, it's nigh-on the perfect tablet.

Read the full review: iPad Air (2019)

(Image credit: Apple)

2. iPad Mini (2019) The best small tablet in Apple's arsenal. SPECIFICATIONS Display: 7.9in | Resolution: 2048x1536 | Processor: A12 Bionic | Front camera: 7MP | Rear camera: 8MP | Operating system: iOS | Storage: 64/256GB | Dimensions (HWD): 20.3x13.5x0.6cm | Weight: 300g Reasons to Buy Bright, punchy, vibrant Good dark detail Crisp audio Reasons to Avoid Could have deeper blacks Awkward speaker placement Today's Best Deals $399 View at Apple $399 View at BHPhoto $404.99 View at Adorama

The diddiest member of the iPad family proves that small can be mighty. It has the highest pixel-per-inch density of any Apple tablet, making images look even sharper than its siblings'. And it has a couple of features that are missing from other models, most notably, HDR video.

These two attributes make it a formidable portable cinema. At 7.9in, the screen is 21 per cent bigger, more cinematic and more immersive than the biggest iPhone, the 11 Pro Max (6.5in). That's like going from a 55in to a 65in TV. And the image quality is excellent, delivering bright and punchy pictures with distinctive highlights and plenty of detail in the shadows.

Inside is the A12 Bionic chip, which also powers the iPhone XS and XR. That gives it plenty of power for web browsing and gaming. Storage options? 64GB and 256GB, with no other choice. The front-facing camera has been given a big boost over the previous model, but the rear lens remains unchanged.

Add in brilliant sound, with bags of dynamism and detail, and you have a fantastic tablet for those on the move. If that's you, this should be top of your shopping list.

Read the full review: Apple iPad Mini (2019)

(Image credit: Apple)

3. Apple iPad 7th Generation The low price means compromises, but it's still an excellent tablet. SPECIFICATIONS Display: 10.2in | Resolution: 2160x1620 | Processor: A10 Fusion | Front camera: 1.2MP | Rear camera: 8MP | Operating system: iOS 13 | Storage: 64/256GB | Dimensions (HWD): 25 x 17.4 x 0.75cm | Weight: 483g Reasons to Buy Detailed video, natural movement Dynamic sonics Affordable Reasons to Avoid Lacks HDR Bettered for black levels Awkward speaker placement Today's Best Deals $319 View at BHPhoto $329 View at Apple $329.99 View at Adorama

Being the smallest tablet in the iPad family, you might expect the Mini to be the cheapest slate Apple makes. But you'd be wrong. That honour actually goes to the standard iPad, which is now in its seventh iteration.

It's missing some tech compared to the Mini such as HDR support, but it does have the Smart Connector, which can be used to connect to Apple's Smart Keyboard. This is something neither the previous iPad nor the current Mini can do.

The 10.2in screen has a pixel density of 264ppi, which is lower than the iPad Mini. It also lacks the laminate layer, anti-reflective coating, True Tone (which automatically adjusts colours and brightness to match ambient lighting) and wide colour support of other tablets. It keeps the A10 Fusion chip of the previous model, which is fine, but not as zippy as Apple's newer chips.

Despite these drawbacks, you still get Apple's trademark natural colour balance, with excellent detail, definition and motion. The iPad Mini pips it with a little more punch and deeper blacks but it's still a good watch. And audio performance is strong, with a weight, solidity and dynamic variation that outdoes the Mini.

It might be Apple's least impressive tablet, but the standard iPad is far from underwhelming.

Read the full review: Apple iPad 7th Generation

(Image credit: Apple)

4. Apple iPad Pro 10.5in A big screen and stacks of power make this the best iPad for creative professionals. SPECIFICATIONS Display: 10.5in | Resolution: 2224x1668 | Processor: A10X Fusion | Front camera: 7MP | Rear camera: 12MP | Operating system: iOS | Storage: 64/256/512GB | Dimensions (HWD): 25x17.4x0.6cm | Weight: 469g Reasons to Buy Beefy sound Stellar display Unequalled performance Reasons to Avoid Price Overkill for media consumption Today's Best Deals $849 View at Adorama 166 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you're making content (think movies, music, illustrations and animation) you'll want an iPad Pro. The other iPads are great machines for consuming content (i.e. watching movies and listening to music), but this thing is built for creatives.

As such, it's a bit over-powered if all you want is to watch movies and play the odd game. But when has too much power ever been a bad thing (budget allowing, of course)? It's like using a Bentley to do the weekly shop - completely unnecessary, but quite a lot of fun, we imagine.

After all, it's a belter of a device for content consumption. The screen is crazy sharp and bright, and at this size (10.5in), films look an absolute treat. It sounds pretty great too, balancing dialogue with the soundtrack nicely and automatically adjusting for the best audio depending whether it's in portrait or landscape mode.

Sure, you probably don't need one. But if you can afford it, why wouldn't you?

Read the full review: Apple iPad Pro 10.5in