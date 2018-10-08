Best on-ear headphones 2018

Product of the year
Best portable on-ear headphones under £100
AKG Y50
Excelling in sound and style, the Y50s win for a fifth year in a row
Best buys
Best portable on-ear headphones over £100
Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Over-ear
Sennheiser has tinkered with a winning formula, and produced an even better set of headphones
Best home on-ear headphones under £100
Grado SR80e
An unusual design but an exceptional pair of headphones
Best home on-ear headphones £100-£400
Grado SR325e
The musical, detailed sound of these Grado headphones makes them a truly top buy
Best home on-ear headphones over £400
Beyerdynamic Amiron
These comfortable over-ear headphones serve up sound of the highest quality