Trending

Best In-ear headphones 2014

Product of the year

£50-£150

Sony MDR-EX650AP

Read the full review here

Product of the Year, Awards 2014. From sound, to fit, the EX650s are everything a pair of in-ears should be

Best buys

Up to £50

SoundMagic E10S

Read the full review here

"Still going strong with a no-compromise proposition, this multi-Award winner’s latest update is a treat."

£150-£300

Shure SE425

Read the full review here

"Another year, and another Award - these really are still the finest in-ears we’ve ever heard at this price."

£300+

Sennheiser IE800

Read the full review here

"Expensive? For sure. But if you want the very best in-ear headphones money can buy, these are the ones."