WWE Summerslam 2022 live stream and how to watch Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns online

WWE Summerslam 2022 gets underway this Saturday, 30th July, at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Top of the bill is an epic Last Man Standing Match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Triple H is also hoping to make a splash. Want to see the hottest WWE event of the year? US fans can watch live on Peacock for just $4.99. Make sure you know how to watch a WWE Summerslam 2022 live stream, online and on TV, from wherever you are in the world.

WWE Summerslam 2022 live stream Date: Sat 30th July 2022 Start time: 8pm ET / 1am BST / 10am AEST Kickoff show: 7pm ET / 12am BST / 9am AEST US stream: Peacock (opens in new tab) ($4.99/month) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) UK stream: WWE Network (£9.99/month) Aus stream: Main Event on Kayo (opens in new tab) (AU$29.95 PPV)

Reigns topped Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to unify the titles and make history as the first-ever Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. In the pair's second meeting, in 2021, Reigns used an assist from Paul Heyman to retain his crown. Now, The Beast is due to meet The Head of the Table in a spectacular trilogy showdown at WWE Summerslam 2022.

There's plenty more action on the card, though. Former UFC champ Ronda Rousey will look to dethrone new SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan at SummerSlam 2022, while US champion Bobby Lashley wil face off against Theory (a rivalry that was ignited when the pair squirted baby oil into each others' eyes at last month's Money in the Bank).

Wrestling fans in the United States can watch a Summerslam 2022 live stream with a subscription to Peacock Premium ($4.99 a month). Travelling abroad this weekend? Make sure you know how to use a VPN to watch Peacock from wherever you are. Details coming up...

US: Summerslam 2022 live stream

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

In the US, WWE Summerslam 2022 airs live on Peacock TV from 8pm ET on 30th July. You'll need a Peacock Premium subscription, which costs just $4.99 a month (with ads) (opens in new tab)

Travelling away from the US? Use a VPN to unblock Peacock TV from abroad (opens in new tab) and watch Summerslam 2022 from wherever you are. Scroll down for full details.

(opens in new tab) Peacock Premium | Subscribe for only $4.99/month (opens in new tab)

Watch the wrestling, plus live Premier League football and more, with NBC's streaming service. Subscription to the ad-supported version is just $4.99 a month and you can cancel anytime you please.

Watch a Summerslam 2022 live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant WWE rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Summerslam 2022

Using a VPN to watch Summerslam 2022 is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the wrestling, for example, you might choose 'US' if you're a US-based Peacock TV subscriber.

3. Then head over to Peacock (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy your Summerslam 2022 live stream access as normal.

UK: watch a Summerslam 2022 live stream

WWE Network is the place to find a Summerslam 2022 live stream in the UK. Membership costs £9.99 a month, which includes SmackDown, Raw and more.

Don't forget: US fans who find themselves in the UK this weekend can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch Summerslam 2022 live on Peacock for just $4.99.

Australia: watch a Summerslam 2022 live stream

(Image credit: Kayo)

Summerslam 2022 is a AU$29.95 pay-per-view in Australia.

Head over to Main Event on Kayo (opens in new tab) to purchase the PPV. The action starts at 10am AEST on Sunday, 31st July.

Don't forget: US fans who find themselves in Oz this weekend can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch Summerslam 2022 live on Peacock for just $4.99. Details above.

Summerslam 2022 full card

(Image credit: WWE )

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Raw Women's Title

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey for the WWE SmackDown Women's Title

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory for the WWE United States Title

The Miz vs. Logan Paul

Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

Pac McAfee vs. Happy Corbin