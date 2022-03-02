Watch Star Trek: Picard season 2 online wherever you are

Star Trek: Picard season 2 will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the USA. The first episode drops on Thursday 3rd March – a full day before the show is released around the rest of the world on Prime Video. Want to be first to see Patrick Stewart return as Starfleet Admiral Picard? You can watch Paramount Plus free from wherever you are with a VPN, if you're a US citizen abroad. It's pretty easy; see our step-by-step guide below.

Watch Star Trek: Picard season 2 Premiere: Thursday 3rd March 2022 US stream: Paramount+ (7-day free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK stream: Amazon Prime Video (30-day free trial)

Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard was filmed alongside season 3, which airs in 2023, so Patrick Stewart will be 'bolding going' to a whole lot of star systems over the next couple of years.

Despite being in his twilight years, season 2 will see retired captain Jean-Luc Picard trapped in a race to save the galaxy from Next Generation villain Q (John De Lancie, who reprises the role he made famous in the 1990s).

Season 2 will also see the return of Guinan, Picard's friend and confidante, played by Whoopi Goldberg. Elsewhere, Jeri Ryan is back as Seven of Nine, alongside Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker.

The Star Trek: Picard season 2 premiere is exclusive to US streaming service Paramount Plus, so make sure you know how to watch Star Trek: Picard season 2 from where you are with a VPN.

Watch Star Trek: Picard season 2 for free

Star Trek: Picard season 2 debuts on US-only streaming channel Paramount Plus a full day before it's released worldwide.

Subscription to Paramount Plus costs from $4.99 a month for the ad-supported Essential plan – but new users get a 7-day free trial. There's also a special offer (see below).

Remember: you'll need to use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus when outside of the States. We recommend ExpressVPN.

Paramount Plus 7-day free trial + BIRTHDAY discount

Fancy streaming Star Trek: Picard season 2, as well as 30,000 TV shows, for nada? Use the code BIRTHDAY to get the free trial plus your first three months at a discounted rate of $1 a month (Essential) or $2 a month (Premium). Offer expires 7th March 2022.

Watch Star Trek: Picard season 2 from abroad with a VPN

Stuck outside the United States? You can access Paramount Plus from where you are in the world using a VPN (Virtual Private Network). We typically recommend ExpressVPN since it offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

With a good VPN, you can sign into your Paramount Plus account (or even create a new one) and watch Star Trek: Picard season 2 as if you were back home in the States. Good to know, right?

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

Watch Star Trek: Picard season 2 in the UK

(Image credit: Paramount / Amazon)

Star Trek: Picard season 2 premieres on US-only streaming service Paramount Plus on 3rd March 2022.

The next day, the show will be released worldwide and begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. Don't mind waiting? Here's a 30-day free Prime trial. Prime, which includes Prime Video, costs £7.99 a month or £79 a year. No contract, cancel anytime.

But remember: you can use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus when outside of the States as a US citizen. Full details above.

Watch Star Trek: Picard season 2 in Australia

As with the US, it's Paramount+ that has the rights to Star Trek: Picard season 2 in Australia. Down Under the streaming services costs $8.99 per month. Once again, there's also a 7-day free trial for you to give it a go and catch some Picard for free at the same time.

Paramount Plus 7-day free trial

Fancy streaming Star Trek: Picard season 2, as well as 30,000 TV shows, for nada? Take Paramount Plus for a test drive with the 7-day free trial. It's $8.99 per month should you wish to continue. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Star Trek: Picard season 2 official trailer

MORE:

Read our full review of Paramount Plus

Everything you need to know about Paramount Plus

Our pick of the best streaming services