UAE vs Australia live stream: how to watch the 2022 World Cup qualifier for free online and on TV, team news

Australia will be hoping to move closer to 2022 World Cup qualification when they take on the UAE in Doha on Tuesday. The winner of this match will go on to meet Peru for a winner-takes-all playoff six days later. Can the Socceroos take a big leap towards Qatar in Qatar? Make sure you know how to watch a UAE vs Australia live stream for free wherever you are in the world.

UAE vs Australia live stream Kick-off: 7pm BST, Tuesday 7th June Free live stream: 10Play (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free (opens in new tab) UK TV channel: Not televised US stream: Paramount+ (2pm ET)

Australia warmed up for this tie by beating Jordan in a friendly last week, coming from behind to win 2-1 thanks to goals from Awer Mabil and Sunderland's Bailey Wright. The Socceroos finished third in their qualifying group but stuttered towards the end, only taking one point from their last three games against Oman, Japan and Saudi Arabia.

The Aussies will be without influential midfielder Tom Rogic, who withdrew from the squad for personal reasons last week, but the experience and guile of Aaron Mooy will count for a lot here, even if the former Brighton man has suffered with injuries a lot this year. Wright partners Rowles at the back, with Maty Ryan between the sticks.

The United Arab Emirates also finished third in their group but the gap between them and South Korea was a whopping 11 points. They haven't reached a World Cup finals since their debut in 1990, but with Ali Mabkhout in the side – the UAE's top scorer with 80 goals – head coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena will know his team always has a chance.

The Al Jazira striker is named in the starting line-up, while Khalid Eisa continues in goal, with 36-year-old defender Walid Abbas wearing the armband. Former Man City and Arsenal target Omar Abdulrahman, considered by many to be the best Asian player never to play in Europe, is on the bench.

Kick-off in this crucial 2022 World Cup qualifier playoff is today, Tuesday 7th June, at 7pm (BST) and 2pm (ET). Read on to find out how to watch a UAE vs Australia free live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Watch UAE vs Australia for free

If you're in Australia, 10Play (opens in new tab) will provide coverage of this crucial World Cup qualifier playoff. 10Play is free and will show most live games, including UAE vs Australia, which kicks off at 4am (AEDT), so you'll need to set an early alarm.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment?

You can always use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the live stream without being blocked.

Watch a UAE vs Australia live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have access to the 10Play, you won't be able to use the 10Play website or app when outside the UK without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Watch a UAE vs Australia live stream in the USA

US streaming service Paramount+ has the rights to show the UAE vs Australia 2022 World Cup qualifier playoff US.

Paramount+ will also show the game in Australia.

Watch UAE vs Australia on DAZN

DAZN (opens in new tab) is showing UAE vs Australia in Japan where kick-off is at 3am, so there's probably not a lot of point in going to bed.

