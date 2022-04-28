Taylor vs Serrano live stream and how to watch boxing online – the biggest women's fight of all time

The biggest women's boxing fight of all time gets underway this Saturday, when Ireland's Katie Taylor (20-0) steps into the ring with Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano (42-1) for the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO titles. The history-making clash is exclusive to DAZN in 200 countries. While prices vary depending on location, the fight is included as part of the monthly subscription at very reasonable rates in most locations – another reason not miss this fantastic title fight. Make sure you know how to watch a Taylor vs Serrano live stream on DAZN.

Taylor vs Serrano live stream Date: Sat 30th April 2022 Main card: 7pm ET / 12am BST / 9am AEST Taylor vs Serrano: 10pm ET / 3am BST / 12pm AEST Live stream: DAZN

Saturday's 10-round fight will be the first time that two women have headlined Madison Square Gardens, New York. It'll also feature a record-setting seven figure purse.

Undisputed 135lb women's champion Katie "The Bray Bomber" Taylor, 35, is a hero in her home country of Ireland. According to respected boxing pundit Steve Bunce, the 2012 Olympic gold medalists gets "a bigger cheer than Bono" and "punches harder than anyone gives her credit for".

Taylor will face a tough test against seven-division champ Amanda "The Real Deal" Serrano, 33. The Puerto Rican boxer, now repped by Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, is the unified featherweight world champion, having held the WBO title since 2019, the WBC title since February 2021 and the IBO title since March 2021.

Taylor's experience makes her the odds-on favourite with bookmakers but it won't be easy. Saturday's packed card also includes a thrilling super-welterweight clash between Jessie Vargas and Liam Smith. Make sure you know how to watch a Taylor vs Serrano live stream wherever you are.

Watch a Taylor vs Serrano live stream on DAZN

(Image credit: DAZN / Matchroom Boxing / MVP )

DAZN has the exclusive rights to stream Taylor vs Serrano in over 200 countries worldwide. Costs can vary dramatically, but the UK and Ireland are two of the cheapest options.

Lucky Brits can subscribe to DAZN for just £7.99 a month, while Irish fans pay just €7.99 a month. In the US, DAZN is a heftier $19.99 a month.

UK and Ireland nationals roaming abroad can use a VPN to access DAZN for just £7.99/€7.99 as normal. Good to know, right?

Watch Taylor vs Serrano on DAZN

DAZN has the rights to the UFC, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in selected European countries.

Watch a Taylor vs Serrano live stream from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Taylor vs Serrano rights holders, you won't be able to access your local version of DAZN when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet – and saves you money! What's not to love?

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

Taylor vs Serrano fight card

(Image credit: DAZN / Matchroom Boxing / MVP)

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano – For Taylor's WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF world female lightweight titles

Jessie Vargas vs. Liam Smith – Super welterweight

Franchon Crews Dezurn vs. Elin Cederroos – For the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF super middleweight titles

Galal Yafai vs. Miguel Cartagena – WBC international flyweight title

Reshat Mati vs. Joe Eli Hernandez – Welterweight

Khalil Coe vs. William Langston – Light heavyweight

Austin Williams vs. Chordale Booker – For the vacant WBA continental Americas middleweight title

Skye Nicolson vs. Shanecqua Paisley Davis – Women's featherweight

Taylor vs Serrano tale of the tape

Name: Katie "The Bray Bomber" Taylor – Amanda "The Real Deal" Serrano

Nationality: Irish – Puerto Rican

Date of birth: 2nd July 1986 – 9th Oct 1988

Height: 5'5" – 5'5.5"

Reach: 66" – 65.5"

Total fights: 20 – 44

Record: 20-0, 6 KOs – 42-1-1, 12 KOs