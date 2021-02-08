Super Bowl live stream 2021: how to watch for free

Know how to watch the Super Bowl? Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead the Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs but there's plenty of Super Bowl still to play. Make sure you know how to watch a Super Bowl live stream for free, in HD, from anywhere in the world.

Free Super Bowl live stream Date: 7th February 2021 Start time: 6.30pm ET / 11.30pm GMT / 9.30am AEST Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK only) / CBS Sports (US only) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today Free AUS live stream: 7Mate

The Super Bowl is the most-watched TV showpiece in the USA, with over 100 million football fans tuning in each year. Super Bowl network CBS will stream the action on the CBS All Access app in HD for just $5.99, and on the CBS Sports website for free.

Where is the 2021? Well, some 22,000 lucky fans are making their way to the 65,000-seater Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida – including 7,500 vaccinated key workers.

Defending champions the Kansas City Chiefs scored a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in last year's Super Bowl. Can they become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to the grand stage for the first time since 2003, when they defeated the Raiders 48–21. Will the NFC champions become the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl in their very own home stadium, pirate ship and all?

Either way, fans will be treated to a dream quarterback match up: legendary GOAT Tom Brady versus his potential successor, young gun Patrick Mahomes. Brady and Mahomes are currently 2-2. But while Mahomes has 11 touchdowns to Brady's six, three-time MVP Brady has already appeared in a record-breaking 10 Super Bowls, winning six.

Super Bowl kick-off is today at 6.30pm ET, 11.30pm GMT and 9.30am AEST. Read on to find out this year's Super Bowl channels and how to get a free Super Bowl live stream wherever you are in the world.

Watch a 2021 Super Bowl live stream free in HD

(Image credit: CBS)

The BBC will show a Super Bowl live stream for free, in HD, and without commercials in the UK, on BBC One and on BBC iPlayer.

Of course, it's only accessible to viewers in the UK. But if you are outside of the UK this weekend, simply use a VPN to access the free live streams without being blocked.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee. (See below for details.) So, if you can't get it to work for any reason, then you can simply cancel and you won't be out of pocket.

In the States, Super Bowl LV will be streaming free on CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports app, which is available for Apple and Android devices, plus smart TV platforms such as Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

Again, you'll need to use a VPN to access the free CBS stream from outside the States. You'll find a handy explainer below...

Watch a free Super Bowl live stream using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant NFL rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Super Bowl live stream in the USA

(Image credit: CBS)

The Super Bowl network is CBS this year. The network has the rights to broadcast the 2021 Super Bowl across the United States. Those who already subscribe to CBS through their cable provider can watch for free on the CBS website.

Don't have cable? CBS also offers its own standalone streaming service, CBS All Access. For just $5.99 per month, subscribers can watch this year's Super Bowl as well as a host of premium CBS shows. Better still, new users get free 7-day trial. There's no contract, so you can cancel at any time.

Super Bowl live stream: CBS All Access 7-day free trial

Watch Super Bowl 2021, more NFL, UEFA Champions League football and much more with a 7-day free trial of CBS All Access. It's just $5.99 per month once the trial expires. Cancel at any time.View Deal

CBS will also stream Super Bowl 55 free via its CBSSports.com website and CBS Sports app.

The beauty of CBS' Super Bowl coverage is that it features former Dallas Cowboys quarterback-turned-commentator Tony Romo – the best in the business. In fact, Romo predicted Chiefs vs Bucs way back in Week 12.

Of course, CBS's coverage is coverage is only accessible to viewers in the US. If you happen to be outside of the US this weekend, you'll need to use a VPN to access live streams without being blocked.

Another option is FuboTV, a high-end streaming service that replaces cable. It carries CBS, NBC, ESPN, Fox and many other top TV channel and normally costs $64.99 a month. New users get a free trial, so you can catch the big game without dropping a dime.

Watch the Super Bowl for free: FuboTV free trial

FuboTV offers a free trial with access to stream over 100 channels of live sports, TV shows and movies. Even better new users can try it for free. There's contract and you can cancel at any time. View Deal

Super Bowl live stream in the UK

(Image credit: BBC)

NFL fans in the UK can watch a Super Bowl live stream in HD without paying a penny.

The BBC is the Super Bowl network in the UK. BBC TV's commercial-free, free-to-air coverage starts tonight at 11pm GMT on BBC Two. Live coverage of the game itself starts at 11.30pm across BBC One, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website.

The action is set to conclude around 3am, extra time notwithstanding.

Going to be outside of the UK at the time of the Super Bowl? Simply use a VPN to access the free Super Bowl live stream without being blocked. Try ExpressVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee – it's a cinch to use.

Sky TV will show the Super Bowl 55 across its Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event channels. Subscribers can watch on a laptop, tablet or phone using the Sky Go app.

Super Bowl live stream in Canada on DAZN

(Image credit: pixbay - https://pixabay.com/vectors/canada-flag-mape-leaf-national-26982/)

DAZN is the new home of football in Canada. It has the rights to broadcast live NFL games, including Super Bowl 55, in Canada, Japan, Austria, Switzerland and Italy. DAZ covers a host of other sport including live Champions league soccer games too. Even better, you can grab a free 7-day trial of DAZN here.

Going to be outside Canada this weekend? You can watch the Super Bowl from anywhere using a VPN. Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.

Super Bowl live stream: Try DAZN for free

DAZN has the rights to the Super Bowl, UFC, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in Canada, Germany, Spain, Austria, Italy and Japan. Try free for. Cancel at anytime.

Gear up for game time: Super Bowl TV deals 2021

Super Bowl live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Channel 7 / 7plus)

NFL fans down under have several way to watch this season's showpiece at the Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida. Channel 7 is the Super Bowl network in Oz and will provide free-to-air coverage and will live stream all the action on 7Mate.

Going to be outside Australia at the time of the Super Bowl? Simply use a VPN to access the free live streams without being blocked. Try ExpressVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee – it's a cinch to use.

New streaming platform Kayo Sports is another great place to catch Super Bowl 55. The premium package costs AU$35 per month but you can grab a free 14-day trial here.

Foxtel will also be showing the big game live. Existing subscribers can stream the action on-the-go using the Foxtel Go app (simply log in with your Foxtel ID).

The game is due to kick off around 9.30am AEST.

Super Bowl live stream in Mexico

Coverage of the Super Bowl in Mexico is shared by ESPN, Fox Sports, Televisa and TV Azteca. Most of these services have web players where you can watch a Super Bowl live stream in Mexico.

If you're out of the country and trying to access your services as if you were home in Mexico, then you can try ExpressVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Super Bowl live stream in Spain

Spanish TV rights for the NFL belong to paid-for channel Movistar TV. You can sign up ahead of Super Bowl 55 but don't forget to use a VPN to watch your Super Bowl live stream if you need to access your service from outside Spain. Try ExpressVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Super Bowl live stream in Germany

Free-to-air German TV channel ProSieben is offering a Super Bowl live stream for those in Germany. You can find all the information on the ProSieben website and sports site Ran.

The other option is to watch a Super Bowl live stream on DAZN. DAZN offers a free-trial for its sports streaming service which includes NFL, Champions League football, UFC and much, much more.

Super Bowl live stream: Try DAZN for free

DAZN has the rights to the Super Bowl, UFC, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in Canada, Germany, Spain, Austria, Italy and Japan. Try free for. Cancel at anytime.

Super Bowl start time

(Image credit: NFL / NFL.com)

Here's a look at the Super Bowl start time around the world:

Super Bowl start time UK: 23.30 GMT

Super Bowl start time USA: 18.30 ET / 15.30 PT / 17.30 CT

Super Bowl start time Canada: 17.30 CST / 15.30 PST

Super Bowl start time Mexico: 17.30 CDMX

Super Bowl start time Australia: 09.30 AEDT (Monday 8th February)

Super Bowl start time New Zealand: 12.20 NZT (Monday 8th February)

Super Bowl start time India: 05.00 IST (Monday 8th February)

Super Bowl start time Japan: 08.30 Tokyo (Monday 8th February)

Super Bowl start time Germany: 00.30 CET (Monday 8th February)

Super Bowl start time Spain: 00.30 CET (Monday 8th February)

Super Bowl halftime show 2021

The halftime show often attracts more attention than the game itself (see: Janet Jackson's infamous 'wardrobe malfunction' in 2004).

Super Bowl 55 will be headlined by Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye. Jay-Z and Roc Nation are producing the 24 minute show, which will be the longest halftime show in Super Bowl history.

It's reported to have cost $7million to stage, so expect fireworks galore. Halftime artists don't get a paycheck for performing – the opportunity to sell their latest single to a worldwide audience of 100 million sports fan is considered priceless.

The halftime show is expected to get underway at 8pm ET / 1am GMT. Expect pyrotechnics and controversy.

2021 Super Bowl odds

With just days to go until Super Bowl 55, reigning Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs are 3.5 point favourites to retain their title, according to DraftKings.