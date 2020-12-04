Spence Jr vs Garcia live stream: how to watch the boxing from anywhere

Errol Spence Jr is set for major test when he clashes with Danny Garcia at the AT&T Stadium on Saturday night. It's barely 14 months since the undefeated welterweight champion was hospitalised following an horrific car crash – can 'The Truth' return to the ring in style? Or will Danny Garcia put him back in plaster? This is how to watch a Spence Jr vs Garcia live stream from anywhere in the world.

Live stream In the UK, Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia will be broadcast on Premier Sports. Subscription costs £9.99 per month. In the USA, the Spence Jr vs. Garcia pay-per-view fight is $74.99 on Fox Sports PBC. Going to be outside the UK this weekend? You can use a VPN to watch from abroad as if you were back at home!

Spence Jr vs Garcia is set to be a classic clash between two fighters who have been on the ropes recently. Errol 'The Truth' Spence Jr cheated death 14 months ago when he survived rolling his Ferrari.

The crash could not have come at a worse time for the unified welterweight champ (26-0) – mere weeks after the biggest win of his career, a points victory against Shawn Porter.

His opponent, 32-year-old two-division world champion Danny "Swift" Garcia (32-2) is a hard-hitter. Garcia says his performance will be "inspired" by his dad's cancer battle. But with a reach disadvantage of 8cm, Garcia will need to live up to his nickname if he's going to knock Spence Jr off his game.

The big fight will take place at the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas. It will be attended by 11,000 socially-distanced fans including boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, who could be Spence's next opponent.

Here's how to live stream Spence Jr vs Garcia, one of the most anticipated boxing matches of the year, from anywhere...

How to watch Spence Jr vs Garcia in the UK

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Spence Jr vs Garcia in the UK. The main card is set to commence at 9pm ET (2am UK time). Main event ring walks are expected around midnight ET (5am UK time).

Subscription to Premier Sports costs from £9.99 per month or £99 per year, and includes a host of live sports coverage ranging from La Liga and Serie A to Guinness rugby.

Premier Sports can be streamed from a mobile or tablet device, or cast from your phone to your TV. Pretty convenient.

Going to be outside the UK this weekend? You can use a VPN to access your preferred streaming service as if you were back home in the UK!

Watch a Spence Jr vs Garcia live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such NordVPN.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the fight, and pick a server which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming service and you’re in.

How to watch Spence Jr vs Garcia in the USA

(Image credit: Fox Sports PBC / foxsports.com)

Boxing fans in the US can purchase the fight FOX Sports PBC pay-per-view on many major cable and satellite providers. The price? A hefty $74.99.

It can also be streamed on the Fox Sports app via Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Xbox and other supported streaming devices.

The fight will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in front of 11,000 socially-distanced fans.

The main pay-per-view card is set to get underway at 9pm ET / 6pm PT with main event slated for a Midnight ET / 9pm PT start.

Full card for Spence Jr vs Garcia

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia, 12 rounds for Spence's IBF and WBC welterweight titles

Sebastian Fundora vs. Jorge Cota, 12 rounds at junior middleweight

Julio Ceja vs. Eduardo Ramirez, 12 rounds at featherweight

Josesito Lopez vs. Francisco Santana, 10 rounds at welterweight

Miguel Flores vs. Isaac Avelar, 10 rounds at junior lightweight

Fernando Garcia vs. Juan Tapia, 8 rounds at featherweight

Frank Martin vs. TBA, 8 rounds at lightweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Steven Pulluaim, 6 rounds at welterweight

Burley Brooks vs. Marco Delgado, 6 rounds at super middleweight