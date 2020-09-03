Should you buy the Bose Companion 2 Series III computer speakers?

Bose has been a big name in the world of hi-fi and headphones for decades, but it's less well known for its desktop speakers. But with all that audio expertise at its fingertips, you would expect it to make some of the best computer speakers on the market.

The Bose Companion 2 Series III is a compact, affordable system, and with its elegant black design it should fit most computer setups.

But is it worth a look? How does it compare to other computer speakers on the market? And what deals are available to bring that price down even further? Let's have a look and see.

Bose Companion 2 Series III overview

When it comes to sound, most computers are a little lacking. It's hardly a surprise: computer manufacturers don't specialise in audio, so why should we expect their products to sound great?

That's why a set of computer speakers like the Bose Companion 2 Series III can help. They feature unique digital signal processing that promises clear, full sound at any volume. Which should help you hear whatever you're doing, be it gaming, watching videos, or a Zoom call with colleagues.

Inside is Bose's Truespace stereo digital processing circuitry, which should provide spacious, lifelike audio above and beyond what's possible from a desktop or laptop PC.

And it's not limited to your computer. Thanks to the aux input on the right speaker, you can plug in another device – like a smartphone or tablet – to use as an audio source.

The right speaker also houses a volume dial. Much simpler than scanning the keyboard for the volume buttons.

Best Bose Companion 2 Series III alternatives

So far, we've talked about the Bose Companion 2 Series III and what they offer. But they're not the only computer speakers on the market.

If you're happy to spend a bit more, the Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2s are a fantastic buy. They've won multiple What Hi-Fi? Awards, and deservedly top our list of best computer speakers. They support hi-res music files up to 24-bit/192kHz, and they give you plenty of connection options with Bluetooth, optical or a 3.5mm input.

Budget stretch further? Why not check out the KEF LSX. They deliver an accomplished, expressive, full-bodied sound. Again, they support hi-res files up to 24-bit/192KHz, and they come in a choice of stylish colours that would put Farrow & Ball to shame.

The KEF Eggs are cheaper than the above two speakers, but not quite as cheap as the Bose Companion 2 Series III. Compact, stylish, and with an insightful, balanced sound, you could say that KEF has cracked it.

And if you want a more striking pair of speakers, the Steljes Audio NS3s come in a range of seven eye-catching colours. They’re capable enough to work as your everyday speakers, and will look suitably stylish while doing it. What more can you ask? You'll find the best price on each of those options listed below.

